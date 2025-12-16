403
New AI-CTO Program From University Of Waterloo Targets Boardroom-Ready Technology Leadership
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo has announced the introduction of its Chief Technology and AI Officer (AI-CTO) program, a six-month executive learning experience designed for senior technology professionals leading AI-driven change. The live-online format enables global participation while maintaining academic rigour.
The curriculum is developed and delivered by Waterloo faculty, with contributions from global industry practitioners. It combines advanced AI and architecture learning with business strategy, financial insight, organizational change and responsible governance. upGrad will oversee enrolment and learner support services as part of the partnership.
"AI leadership today requires more than technical expertise - it demands strategic foresight," says Myleeta AgaWilliams, CEO, International Consumer Business at upGrad. "This program empowers senior technologists to become enterprise leaders who can convert AI innovation into sustainable business outcomes."
Aaron Pereira, executive director of WatSPEED, emphasizes the program's leadership orientation. "As technology complexity grows, CTOs must operate confidently at the board level. This program reflects Waterloo's strengths in AI and entrepreneurship while preparing leaders for global impact."
Designed for experienced CTOs, CIOs, CDOs and CAIOs, the 25-week program integrates business strategy with modern technology execution. Participants build fluency in financial accountability before exploring cloud systems, MLOps, FinOps and responsible AI practices.
The program also focuses on executive influence, guiding learners through transformation planning, risk evaluation and mergers and acquisitions. Boardroom simulations and decision labs provide hands-on experience in navigating high-stakes leadership scenarios.
Upon completion, participants earn a University of Waterloo certificate and a suite of practical deliverables, including a transformation playbook, AI investment framework and a 90-day leadership roadmap.
