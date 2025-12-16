King Receives Sweden FM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 16 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II held a meeting with Sweden Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on Tuesday, during which they discussed the friendly relations between Jordan and Sweden, as well as the most prominent regional developments.The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, covered the importance of expanding joint action and expertise exchange, particularly in the economic and defence fields.His Majesty called for stepping up international efforts to achieve stability in the region, emphasising the need to commit to implementing the agreement to end the war on Gaza, and ensure the delivery of aid to all areas of the Strip. The King also praised Sweden's humanitarian efforts in Gaza.His Majesty reiterated the need to halt escalations in the West Bank, warning of the consequences of continued illegal settlement expansion there.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Sweden's Ambassador to Jordan Maria Sargren attended the meeting.