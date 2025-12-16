KP CM Raises Martyrs' Compensation To Rs10 Million, Enhances Aid For Injured Personnel

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has announced a significant increase in financial assistance for the families of martyrs, raising the compensation amount from Rs5 million to Rs10 million, while aid for injured security personnel has been enhanced from Rs1 million to Rs2.5 million.

The announcement was made during a meeting with the families of security forces personnel who were martyred during the recent Pakistan–India war, where issues faced by the bereaved families and matters related to government support were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of martyrs, stressing that the martyrs are a source of pride for the nation and that the government will ensure their families are taken care of in every possible way.

He added that the sacrifices rendered by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the security forces are a guarantee of the country's safety and security, and that these sacrifices will never be forgotten.