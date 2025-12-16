Subsoil Agreement With U.S.: Ministry Of Economy Approves New Documents On Subsoil Use Conditions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ministry's press service stated this.

The ministry noted that the updated documents make it possible to align them with the signed agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, ratified by the Law of Ukraine of May 8, 2025, and approved by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution of November 5, 2025.

In particular, the new version legally enshrines a clear list of obligations for subsoil users in accordance with the U.S.–Ukraine arrangements.“Step by step, the ministry is ensuring clear and transparent rules and shaping a favorable investment climate. Stable operation of the sector and the effective development of Ukraine's subsoil are essential to strengthening our country's economy. We are not slowing down; on the contrary, we are making every effort to deliver on all our objectives and to launch large-scale projects in energy, infrastructure, and the development of critical minerals,” said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Yevhen Perelyhin.

The ministry emphasized that the updated documents form part of the implementation of agreements between Ukraine and the United States aimed at attracting investment, enhancing economic cooperation, and strengthening the strategic partnership for Ukraine's long-term recovery and modernization. As reported, the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is expected to amount to around USD 200 million by the end of next year and, with project co-financing, additional hundreds of millions of dollars will be invested in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President