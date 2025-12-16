“No Carpet Left In Yerevan”: New Historical Novel In Works
According to Varis Yolchuyev, the Foundation's director and a noted writer, the novel is dedicated to the early 19th-century occupation of Azerbaijani lands by the Russian Empire. Drawing on important historical archival sources, the work vividly portrays the material and moral hardships inflicted by this occupation. In particular, it depicts, in a highly artistic manner, the process through which the Russian Empire established an Armenian state at the expense of Azerbaijan's historical territories.
The narrative frames this national tragedy through the poignant story of Ulukhan and Seljan, two young lovers whose lives are marked by the hardships of the era.
The novel is intended for a broad readership and aims to bring this critical period of Azerbaijani history to life. The project is supported by the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organisations.
