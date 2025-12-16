Associate Professor of Pharmacy Administration, University of Mississippi

Sujith Ramachandran, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of pharmacy administration and Assistant Director for the Center for Pharmaceutical Marketing & Management at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy. Dr. Ramachandran's research lies at the intersection of patient health outcomes and healthcare quality, and his research is aimed at reducing disparities in quality and outcomes of healthcare services. He is the recipient of American Academy of Colleges of Pharmacy's New Investigator Award in 2019 and the UM School of Pharmacy's New Investigator Award in 2021. He has been involved in projects funded by the National Institutes of Drug Abuse, and other governmental, commercial, and non-profit organizations for his research, and has advised several student thesis and dissertation projects.

