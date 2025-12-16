Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Ambassador Tenders Credentials To Georgian Pres.

Kuwait Ambassador Tenders Credentials To Georgian Pres.


2025-12-16 09:03:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's resident ambassador to Armenia and non-resident Ambassador to Georgia Mohammad Al-Ereifan presented a copy of his credentials to Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili.
During a function at the Republican Palace in Tebeles, the Kuwaiti diplomat conveyed to the Georgian leader the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
President Kavelashvili asked Ambassador Al-Ereifan to convey his best wished to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, wishing the Kuwaiti diplomat success in strengthening the bilateral relations, said a statement released by Kuwait Embassy in Yerevan on Tuesday.
Both sides commended as distinguished the bilateral relations and the growth of cooperation in all areas over the past 31 years, according to the statement. (end)
aas


MENAFN16122025000071011013ID1110488192



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search