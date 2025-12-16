403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Ambassador Tenders Credentials To Georgian Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's resident ambassador to Armenia and non-resident Ambassador to Georgia Mohammad Al-Ereifan presented a copy of his credentials to Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili.
During a function at the Republican Palace in Tebeles, the Kuwaiti diplomat conveyed to the Georgian leader the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
President Kavelashvili asked Ambassador Al-Ereifan to convey his best wished to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, wishing the Kuwaiti diplomat success in strengthening the bilateral relations, said a statement released by Kuwait Embassy in Yerevan on Tuesday.
Both sides commended as distinguished the bilateral relations and the growth of cooperation in all areas over the past 31 years, according to the statement. (end)
aas
During a function at the Republican Palace in Tebeles, the Kuwaiti diplomat conveyed to the Georgian leader the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
President Kavelashvili asked Ambassador Al-Ereifan to convey his best wished to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, wishing the Kuwaiti diplomat success in strengthening the bilateral relations, said a statement released by Kuwait Embassy in Yerevan on Tuesday.
Both sides commended as distinguished the bilateral relations and the growth of cooperation in all areas over the past 31 years, according to the statement. (end)
aas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment