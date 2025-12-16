Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-16 09:03:30
Kashmiri Leaders Slam Nitish Kumar for Pulling Down Veil of Woman Doctor

Srinagar- Politicians in Kashmir lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pulling down the veil off a Muslim AYUSH doctor's face during a government event.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti questioned Kumar's continuation in office after the act.

“Having personally known and admired Nitishji, I was shocked to see him pull down a young Muslim woman's naqaab. Does one attribute it to old age or the normalisation of humiliating Muslims publicly?” Mufti said in an X post.

“The fact that people around him watched this horrific incident unfold as some form of an entertainment is even more unsettling. Nitish Sahab, perhaps it's time you step down?” she wrote.

CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam, M Y Tarigami, said Kumar's action was a violation of constitutional and democratic norms.

“A video circulating on social media shows Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down the naqaab of a Muslim woman. Such an act deserves unequivocal condemnation as a violation of religious freedom and personal dignity. It is against the spirit of the Constitution and democratic norms,” Tarigami said.

Calling the act“shameful”, PDP leader Iltija Mufti said Kumar should step down with decency and dignity if his health was not good.

