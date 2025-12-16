Wix Payments Grows Europe Coverage In Collaboration With Stripe Offering More Local Payments Options To Merchants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wix and Stripe now offer local payments options in 11 countries, providing businesses a seamless way to accept and manage payments across online and in-person channels

NEW YORK – Wix Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, today announced that Wix Payments now offers more local payments options across Europe through its ongoing collaboration with programmable financial services company Stripe. Wix Payments has been operating in Europe since 2019, but this marks the first time Wix and Stripe are extending their partnership beyond North America - an important milestone for the long-standing collaboration. With this rollout, eligible businesses in Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom can accept locally preferred payment methods and manage their operations through a unified experience on Wix.

As part of Wix Payments' expanded offerings with Stripe, businesses can offer popular local payment methods including iDEAL in the Netherlands, Clearpay in the UK, and Klarna across select markets, supporting growing demand for flexible and regionally relevant options. Wix businesses in the UK can also unify online transactions with Point- of-Sale, giving merchants a holistic view of their operations across channels. All payments, orders, bookings, and payouts are managed directly within Wix, eliminating the need for third-party tools and simplifying workflows for business owners.

“Bringing Stripe as part of Wix Payments in Europe strengthens our partnership and reflects our shared commitment to simplifying how businesses earn and grow,” said Amit Sagiv and Vova Tsukur, Co-Heads of Wix Payments.“As commerce shifts across channels, we're making sure merchants have a seamless, secure experience that grows with them, no matter their location or payment preferences.”

Wix Payments is the platform's fully integrated payment solution that allows businesses to securely accept and manage payments directly on their Wix websites. Users can offer major credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Tap to Pay on iPhone and Android, PayPal, and other popular methods, all connected to Wix's commerce, bookings, and payouts infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Wix plans to further expand Stripe-powered Wix Payments into additional EMEA markets and APAC.





About Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more, with industry-leading infrastructure, performance, and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible design, and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences, and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible to all.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact:...



