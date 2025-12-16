Globex Reports Ongoing Drill Results On Nordeau Royalty Claims Discovery
|Hole Number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length** (m)
|Au (g/t) Uncut
|Vertical Depth (m)
|Zone
|CA25-523
|207.0
|213.0
|6.0
|0.9*
|≈155
|North Contact (3)
|CA25-524
|227.8
|235.5
|7.7
|5.9*
| ≈195
| North Contact (3)
|Including
|228.4
|230.5
|2.1
|16.7*
|CA25-525
|201.4
|203.4
|2.0
|4.3
|≈180
|North Contact (1)
|And
|233.8
|246.0
|12.2
|1.3
|≈215
|North Contact (2)
|And
|277.0
|285.0
|8.0
|1.2
|≈255
|North Contact (3)
|And
|295.0
|303.0
|8.0
|1.0
|≈270
|North Contact (3)
* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55–80% of the reported core length intervals.
Table 2: Drill Hole Best Assay Results From Contact Sector in October 21, 2025 Cartier Press Release
|Hole Number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length** (m)
|Au (g/t) Uncut
|Vertical Depth (m)
|Zone
|CA25-526
|239.0
|239.5
|0.5
|11.7
|≈230
|North Contact (1)
|And
|277.1
|282.1
|5.0
|1.1
|≈270
|North Contact (2)
|CA25-527
|252.0
|262.0
|10.0
|1.0
|≈250
|North Contact (2)
|And
|322.0
|340.0
|18.0
|2.2
| ≈325
| North Contact (3)
|Including
|339.0
|340.0
|1.0
|27.0
|CA25-528
|194.0
|205.0
|11.0
|1.0*
|≈160
|North Contact (3)
|CA25-529
|151.0
|152.0
|1.0
|6.2
|≈135
|North Contact (1)
|And
|237.0
|241.0
|4.0
|4.3
| ≈215
| North Contact (3)
|Including
|240.0
|241.0
|1.0
|6.1
|CA25-530
|209.0
|209.5
|0.5
|10.4*
|≈200
|North Contact (1)
|And
|280.0
|289.0
|9.0
|11.0*
| ≈270
| North Contact (3)
|Including
|282.0
|284.5
|2.5
|30.2*
* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 50–85% of the reported core length intervals.
Table 3: Drill Hole Best Assay Results From Contact Sector November 4, 2025 Cartier Press Release
|Hole Number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length** (m)
|Au (g/t) Uncut
|Vertical Depth (m)
|Zone
|CA25-531
|328.5
|341.0
|12.5
|3.2
| ≈315
| NCZ3
|Including
|328.5
|331.5
|3.0
|7.0
|Including
|338.0
|341.0
|3.0
|5.8
|CA25-532
|223.0
|225.0
|2.0
|11.4
| ≈205
| NCZ1
|Including
|224.0
|225.0
|1.0
|22.0
|And
|287.5
|295.0
|7.5
|1.8*
|≈265
|NCZ3
|CA25-533
|227.3
|232.0
|4.7
|3.9
| ≈220
| NCZ3
|Including
|227.3
|228.0
|0.7
|11.0
|CA25-534
|195.0
|198.0
|3.0
|2.5
|≈190
|NCZ1
|CA25-535
|227.0
|229.0
|2.0
|9.6
| ≈225
| NCZ1
|Including
|227.0
|228.0
|1.0
|17.1
|And
|307.0
|315.0
|8.0
|2.0
| ≈305
| NCZ3
|Including
|314.0
|315.0
|1.0
|7.7
|CA25-536
|226.0
|228.0
|2.0
|111.5*
| ≈225
| NCZ1
|Including
|226.9
|227.4
|0.5
|339.6*
|And
|308.0
|315.0
|7.0
|1.9
| ≈305
| NCZ3
|Including
|308.0
|309.0
|1.0
|10.8
* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55-70% of the reported core length intervals.
Table 4: Drill Hole Best Assay Results From Contact Sector in December 2, 2025 Cartier Press Release
|Hole Number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length** (m)
|Au (g/t) Uncut
|Vertical Depth (m)
|Zone
|CA25-535
|327.0
|328.0
|1.0
|17.0
|≈315
|NCZ3
|CA25-540
|28.0
|32.0
|4.0
|2.5
| ≈25
| NCZ2
|Including
|29.0
|30.0
|1.0
|5.2
|CA25-541
|91.0
|93.0
|2.0
|3.6
| ≈65
| NCZ3
|Including
|92.0
|93.0
|1.0
|6.1
|CA25-544
|101.0
|117.0
|16.0
|1.0
|≈105
|NCZ3
|CA25-546
|38.0
|38.7
|0.7
|29.7
|≈40
|NCZ1
|And
|106.5
|108.5
|2.0
|16.1*
| ≈105
| NCZ3
|Including
|107.3
|107.8
|0.5
|57.8*
|CA25-548
|116.9
|121.0
|4.1
|2.2
|≈95
|NCZ1
|CA25-549
|136.0
|138.0
|2.0
|2.7
|≈120
|NCZ1
|And
|201.0
|211.0
|10.0
|1.1
|≈180
|NCZ3
|CA25-550
|187.9
|189.0
|1.1
|6.5
|≈180
|NCZ2
|CA25-551
|188.0
|189.0
|1.0
|5.5*
|≈180
|NCZ1
|And
|210.0
|211.0
|1.0
|11.6
|≈205
|NCZ2
|And
|250.0
|261.0
|11.0
|5.9
| ≈250
| NCZ3
|Including
|250.0
|253.5
|3.5
|16.2
* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 60-85% of the reported core length intervals.
Cartier reports that drilling to date suggest that“the gold system remains robust and open in all directions, suggesting significant expansion potential. Upcoming drilling is required on NCZ to extend gold mineralization closer to surface (10-15 m) to support a future gold inventory. Further exploration drilling is already planned to test several new high priority regional targets at Contact Sector. Cartier is now evaluating an expansion of its drilling program toward the eastern extension of the NCZ.”
Refer to the plan maps and cross and long sections below for an overview of drill results to date on the NCZ gold zone.
Globex is pleased by the good results reported by Cartier on Globex's royalty claims. In 2026 Cartier will be drilling on other portions of Globex's royalty claims as part of their greater than 100,000 metre planned drill program.
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
|Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
| CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
|For further information, contact:
| Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Chairman & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
120 Carlton Street, Unit 219
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2
|
Tel.: 819.797.1470
...
