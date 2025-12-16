Further And Behr Paint Company Win New Product Of The Year Award For Collaboration On Chathuetm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI-powered paint color selection tool was named a winner at the 2025 BIG Award for Business

Atlanta, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Further, a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into the right decisions, announced it has been named a winner in the New Product of the Year category at the 2025 BIG Awards for Business for its work with Behr Paint Company on ChatHUETM, a new paint color selection generative AI tool. This recognition highlights Further's commitment to innovation and its contributions to advancing artificial intelligence that unlocks better business impact.

Consumers have historically faced challenges narrowing in on the right paint color for their projects. Behr's color experts worked closely with Further to build a new color selection tool, which is built on Google Cloud and based on Behr's extensive proprietary color data. The tool seamlessly guides customers through the color selection process and brings color expertise directly to the consumer, with curated recommendations informed by data-driven market trends and timely access to resources.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group," said Emily Clark, Head of Retail at Further.“In partnering with Behr and Google Cloud to develop ChatHUETM, our team advanced its expertise in AI development. It's exciting to see our innovative work recognized among so many amazing honorees.”

Grounded in color science, expert style guides, and Behr's comprehensive catalog, this AI-powered tool simplifies the deeply personal though often overwhelming task of finding the perfect color. By offering a digital-based conversational experience, it helps consumers navigate endless choices at their convenience-from lighting variations to aesthetic preferences-resulting in a confident color selection to complete their project.

“Collaborating with the innovative team at Further allowed us to develop a tool that combines cutting-edge technology with our expertise in color, making the process of choosing the perfect color for every consumer easier, faster, and more inspiring than ever before,” said Richard Wesley, Director of Digital Brand Marketing at Behr.

The BIG Awards for Business, established in 2012, represent the premier global recognition program celebrating companies, products, and leaders who deliver transformative results across all industries. Winners are selected through rigorous peer evaluation by seasoned executives with deep domain expertise, ensuring that only authentic performance breakthroughs receive recognition.

For more information on Further, its solutions, and to stay abreast of upcoming news and updates, visit and follow the company on LinkedIn. To explore ChatHUETM, go to Behr.

About Further

Further is a data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping you turn raw data into the right decisions. We help you harness untapped potential, drive robust growth, and achieve unparalleled performance efficiency. Many companies are still playing a guessing game when it comes to critical business decisions. It's time to own the unknown. Only Further brings the practical strategy, flexibility, and focus you need to do that. That's why many of the world's leading brands, including GameStop, Red Hat, Novartis, and Robert Half, rely on us. And it's how we've earned a client retention rate of over 90%. Further. Own The Unknown

For more information on Further's AI solutions, please visit our AI & machine learning solutions webpage or contact us directly at 1-866-708-1516.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of Behr®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit. Professional paint contractors and designers can visit to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).



About the BIG Awards for Business

Since 2012, the BIG Awards for Busines have set the standard for recognizing authentic excellence in the global business community. As the original crowdsourced award program celebrating "of the year" achievements, the BIG Awards distinguish themselves through rigorous peer evaluation and a commitment to honoring organizations that deliver measurable, transformative results.

The BIG Awards celebrate high-growth companies, visionary executives, and standout products that are reshaping their industries, from emerging startups challenging established players to enterprise organizations pioneering new business models. Winners are selected by a volunteer judging pane of seasoned executives with deep domain expertise who evaluate nominations using a proprietary scoring system designed to identify genuine performance breakthroughs.

To view the full list of 2025 winner and learn more about the BIG Awards for Business, visit.



About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Grou was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike other business award program, the BIG Awards are judged by business leaders with domain expertise and a unique scoring system that rewards real excellence.

CONTACT: Kendall Kosek Alloy, on behalf of Further...