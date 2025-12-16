Vet Ultrasound System Market Forecast: Valued At USD 458.3 Million In 2025, Set To Cross USD 845.41 Million By 2034
Ottawa, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vet ultrasound system market
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @
Key Takeaways
- North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years. By type, the 2D ultrasound segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. By product, the portable segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024. By technology, the digital segment dominated the market in 2024. By application, the obstetrics/gynecology segment led the market in 2024. By animal, the small animals segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. By end-user, the veterinary clinics segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.
Market Overview & PotentialThe vet ultrasound system market manufactures and distributes ultrasound devices to hospitals and veterinary clinics
What is the Growth Potential for the Vet Ultrasound System Market?The key drivers for the veterinary ultrasound system market are surging pet ownership & spending, rising awareness of animal health, and significant technological advancements (like portable/handheld units & AI), making diagnostics non-invasive, accessible, and affordable, fueling demand for early disease detection and reproductive monitoring in both pets and livestock. Increased investment in veterinary healthcare and the need for efficient livestock management also boost market growth You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Vet Ultrasound System Market?
- Technological Advancements: High-resolution imaging, 3D/4D, colour Doppler, AI/ML for automated analysis, and cloud integration are enhancing diagnostics. Portability & Accessibility: Demand for lightweight, handheld, and wireless systems (tablet/smartphone compatible) is growing, especially for mobile vets and remote care. Increased Pet Ownership & Awareness: More pets and owners' focus on preventive care drive demand for advanced tools. Livestock Applications: Ultrasound remains crucial for reproduction monitoring in livestock (cattle). Digital Integration: Seamless connection to digital records and tele-ultrasound capabilities are becoming standard.
What Is the Major Limitation for the Vet Ultrasound System Market?
The main challenges in the vet ultrasound system market are the high cost of advanced equipment, creating barriers for smaller clinics, and a significant shortage of trained professionals to operate and interpret these complex systems, especially in emerging areas, leading to subjective diagnoses and slow adoption. Other issues include high maintenance costs, ensuring proper operator training, competition from other imaging methods (MRI/CT), and integrating systems with data management (PACS).
Regional Analysis
How Did North America Dominate the Vet Ultrasound System Market in 2024?North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. The North American veterinary ultrasound market is a leading, fast-growing segment, driven by high pet ownership, increased spending on companion animal healthcare
United States: Market Trends
In the United States, the veterinary ultrasound system market is growing steadily due to rising pet ownership, increasing expenditure on companion animal healthcare, and a strong focus on early disease detection. Veterinary clinics and specialty hospitals are rapidly adopting advanced imaging technologies, including portable and handheld ultrasound systems, to improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. The trend toward point-of-care diagnostics is also supporting demand for compact, AI-enabled, and wireless ultrasound devices that offer real-time imaging with minimal training. Growth in livestock health monitoring, driven by productivity optimization and disease control programs, further contributes to market expansion. Additionally, supportive reimbursement frameworks for certain veterinary procedures and ongoing innovation from U.S.-based device manufacturers continue to shape the market's competitive landscape.
What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Vet Ultrasound System Market In 2024?
Asia-Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific veterinary ultrasound market is booming, driven by rising pet ownership, increasing disposable incomes, growing awareness of animal health in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, and the expansion of veterinary facilities. Key drivers that support the growth of the market include pet humanisation, urbanisation, livestock health needs, technological advancements, and growing demand for portable/handheld devices, while major players include Fujifilm, Mindray, Samsung, and Esaote.
India: Market TrendsIn India, the veterinary ultrasound system market is being driven by increasing awareness of animal health, rising livestock populations, and expanding access to modern veterinary services in both urban and rural areas. Growth in the dairy, poultry, and livestock industries is boosting demand for affordable ultrasound systems used for reproductive management, pregnancy detection, and disease diagnosis. Small and mid-sized veterinary clinics are increasingly investing in portable and cost-effective ultrasound units as technology becomes more accessible. Government initiatives aimed at improving livestock productivity and healthcare infrastructure are also encouraging wider adoption of diagnostic tools. The growing pet care sector Become a valued research partner with us -
Segmental Insights
By type,
The 2D ultrasound segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. 2D ultrasound systems dominate the veterinary ultrasound market due to their practicality, affordability, and diagnostic reliability across small and large animal care. These systems are widely used for routine examinations, pregnancy detection, abdominal scanning, and basic soft-tissue assessments. Their ease of use, compatibility with portable platforms, and low maintenance requirements make them highly preferred in veterinary clinics, especially in emerging markets.
By product,The portable segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024. Portable ultrasound systems lead the market because they offer mobility, fast setup, and efficient point-of-care diagnostic capabilities
By technology,
The digital segment dominated the market in 2024. Digital ultrasound technology enhances imaging clarity, workflow efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy across veterinary applications. With high-resolution digital imaging, advanced software integration, and improved data storage, veterinarians can perform faster examinations with consistent image quality. Digital platforms also support tele-consultation, cloud storage, and AI-assisted measurements, making them essential for modern, technology-enabled veterinary practices and faster clinical decision-making.
By application,
The obstetrics/gynaecology segment led the market in 2024. Obstetrics and gynaecology represent a major application area due to the high demand for pregnancy diagnosis, foetal monitoring, and reproductive health assessments in both small and large animals. Veterinary reproductive specialists rely heavily on ultrasound for accurate early-stage pregnancy confirmation, monitoring foetal development, and detecting reproductive disorders. The increasing adoption of breeding programs in pets and livestock further fuels segment growth.Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:
By animal,
The small animals segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. Small animals account for a significant share of the market as companion animal ownership rises and pet parents increasingly seek advanced diagnostic care. Ultrasound is widely used in dogs and cats for abdominal imaging, cardiovascular evaluation, reproductive health monitoring, and emergency diagnostics. Growing veterinary hospital infrastructure, higher willingness to spend on pet healthcare, and increasing chronic diseases in pets all support strong demand.
By end-user,
The veterinary clinics segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024. Veterinary clinics remain the primary end users as they perform the majority of routine diagnostic imaging in pets. Clinics favour ultrasound due to its non-invasive nature, immediate diagnostic output, and wide applicability across internal medicine, reproduction, and emergency care. Rising clinic numbers, growing investment in digital imaging equipment, and demand for point-of-care diagnostics reinforce this segment's strong market contribution.
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
The global ultrasound image analysis software market
The global AI in ultrasound imaging market
The global 3D ultrasound market
The intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) market
The global portable ultrasound market
The global medical AI-assisted ultrasound system market
The global veterinarian care market
The global veterinary hematology analyzers market
The global veterinary biological product market
The veterinary oncology market size
Recent Developments
- In June 2025, MUSE Microscopy, Inc. announced the formation of MUSE Veterinary Digital Pathology, LLC to provide same-day results for tissue biopsies. The service will enable veterinarians to deliver efficient diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment plans using the SmartPath MUSE Technology platform. In May 2025, Esaote announced the launch of the MyLab Heron ultrasound system, a high-performance portable ultrasound system. The system combines superior performance, ease of use, and mobility, including a fully cleanable touch interface. The system also leverages AI to reduce operator input, improving overall workflow and productivity. In May 2024, the MyLabTMFOX, the newest advancement in veterinary ultrasound technology, was introduced by Esaote North America Inc., a leader in diagnostic imaging solutions. The MyLabTMFOX is a multifaceted and versatile scanning system that raises the bar for veterinary ultrasound imaging and is inspired by the fox's cunning, speed, and intelligence.
Vet Ultrasound System Market Key Players List
- Esaote SpA GE Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung Electronics BMV Technology Co., Ltd. Reproscan SonoScape Medical Corp. Vinno Technology E.I. Medical Imaging Interson Corporation Scintica Instrumentation DRAMINSKI S.A Leltek Inc. Lepu Medical Technology Butterfly Network Inc. Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
Segments Covered in The Report
By Type
- 2D Ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound 3D/4D Ultrasound
By Product
- Portable Cart-based
By Technology
- Digital Contrast
By Application
- Obstetrics/Gynaecology Cardiology Orthopaedics Others
By Animal
- Small Animals Large Animas Others
By End-user
- Veterinary Clinics Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.Access the Dashboard:
About UsTowards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738
North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44
APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04Web:
Our Trusted Data PartnersPrecedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment