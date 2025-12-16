Cloudbolt Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-year commitment formalizes collaboration and aligns efforts to help customers build, manage, and optimize AWS environments

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software, a recognized leader in cloud cost optimization and hybrid cloud management, today announced it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement formalizes and expands the companies' collaboration to help enterprises improve how they build, manage, and optimize workloads on AWS-enhancing operational efficiency, governance, and agility across hybrid and multi-cloud operations.

Through this multi-year agreement, CloudBolt will strengthen collaboration with AWS across sales and leadership teams. CloudBolt participates in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The collaboration extends from cloud to container services, where CloudBolt's StormForge technology complements AWS by intelligently rightsizing Kubernetes clusters to improve performance and efficiency at scale. Streamlined procurement via AWS Marketplace makes it easier for customers to adopt and scale CloudBolt as needs grow.

Faster time from cloud insight to action across AWS environments

Continuous optimization to reduce waste and improve efficiency

Smarter Kubernetes efficiency at scale via StormForge's intelligent rightsizing Easier adoption and scaling via AWS Marketplace

“This SCA deepens our collaboration with AWS to help teams build faster, operate with stronger governance, and optimize at scale across both traditional and containerized workloads,” said Brendan Dolan, Chief Financial Officer at CloudBolt Software.“We're focused on practical improvements that simplify operations and improve efficiency.”

The agreement aligns CloudBolt's roadmap with emerging enterprise priorities such as AI-driven automation and infrastructure modernization.

This collaboration underscores the value of CloudBolt to provide flexibility and unlock greater operational benefits for customers across industries.

