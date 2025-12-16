Brooklyn Mold Remediation Company Warns NYC Homeowners: Winter Creates Hidden Mold Crisis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Remex USA, serving New York City since 1998, offers free winter consultations to help residents identify mold risks before they escalate.

Remex USA, a locally owned mold remediation and restoration company with over 25 years in New York City, is warning homeowners that winter months create peak conditions for dangerous mold growth - especially in the city's older buildings.

The company now offers free consultations to help NYC residents determine whether their homes need immediate mold remediation or preventive action.

Winter Is Mold Season in NYC

Most New Yorkers think mold is a summer problem. It's not.

Winter creates ideal conditions for mold inside NYC homes. Sealed windows trap moisture. Temperature differences between heated rooms and cold walls cause condensation. Steam from cooking and showers has nowhere to go. Pre-war buildings, brownstones, and older co-ops often lack proper ventilation - and that's a massive chunk of NYC housing.

The result: mold growing behind walls, under windowsills, and inside HVAC systems for weeks before anyone notices.

According to the EPA, mold starts growing on damp surfaces within 24 to 48 hours. In winter, moisture problems often hide until visible growth appears or residents start experiencing health symptoms.

25 Years of Seeing the Same Mistakes

"Every winter, we get calls from homeowners shocked to find mold in January," said Mike, founder of Remex USA. "They assume cold weather means no mold. We've been doing this since 1998 - trust me, some of our worst jobs happened in the dead of winter."

Mike started Remex USA after resolving serious indoor air quality issues affecting his own family's health. That experience shaped how the company operates today.

"We see a lot of DIY fixes that make things worse - bleach, painting over mold, running a dehumidifier without finding the source," Mike added. "I'd rather spend 15 minutes on a free call telling someone how to prevent a problem than watch it become a $10,000 job."

What the Free Consultation Covers?

Remex USA's winter consultation answers one question: act now, or prevent problems before they start?

The certified team assesses:

- Current moisture and ventilation conditions

- Warning signs of hidden mold

- Building-specific risks based on age and construction

- Whether professional remediation is needed or prevention is enough

For properties requiring remediation, Remex USA provides full-service mold removal using HEPA filtration, negative air machines, and EPA-approved antimicrobial treatments. The company handles residential and commercial properties, offers direct insurance billing, and provides free estimates.

Service Area

Remex USA serves New York City and select Long Island areas, including:

- Brooklyn: Borough Park, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Crown Heights, Flatbush, Kensington, Manhattan Beach, Midwood, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace

- Manhattan: Chelsea, Upper West Side

- Staten Island

- Long Island: Cedarhurst, Woodmere

Emergency response is available 24/7 with one-hour arrival times.

About Remex USA

Remex USA is a Brooklyn-based restoration company founded in 1998. Owner Mike started the business after successfully addressing health issues in his own family through indoor air quality improvements.

The company specializes in mold remediation, water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, and air duct cleaning. Remex USA maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, uses EPA-approved solutions, and guarantees 100% customer satisfaction.

