Author Darran“D. L.” Crager Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

D. L. Crager is a man driven by a calling. Whether he is mentoring couples, writing Christian adventure novels, planting churches, or helping communities stay safe, his mission stays the same: to pour into people with wisdom, hope, and truth so they can thrive in a world that often feels overwhelming.

Driven by a passion to help strengthen marriages, D. L. and his wife, Dr. Shelly Crager, are not counselors - they are marriage mentors. For more than 37 years, they have walked through ups, downs, victories, and struggles together, gaining the kind of wisdom that only real life can teach. Now, they meet with couples and parents, offering guidance, encouragement, and practical insight they've learned firsthand.

Many times, we wrongly interpret what our spouses are communicating, even though we are speaking the same language. Because of past experiences, differences in personality types, love languages and focusing on what is wrong with our spouse, chances are you and your spouse go through life with a person you really do not know. Having a clear and focused understanding of who your spouse is in these areas are important keys to successful marriages. Happily married for 37 years (with bumps along the way), author and spiritual coach D. L. and his wife Dr. Shelly Crager, are working together to teach couples and individuals how to grow a joyful and content marriage that is full of hope.

Also a beloved storyteller, D.L. has written four fiction books that has been captivating readers around the world with thrill-packed, faith-centered stories that ignite the imagination and illuminate timeless spiritual truths. Guarding the Past, Journey of the Hidden, In a Warrior's Quiver, (Revised Editions) and Hiding in the Cloud, all available on Amazon.

“Our hearts beat with joy when we help couples overcome hurdles and rediscover the love they already have,” D. L. says.

They have written two relationship books, including Battle in the Bedroom and Is Your Life Out of Order?, which gives families practical steps to restore balance and peace. Their mentoring helps couples move from frustration to understanding - from chasing temporary“happiness” to living with deep, lasting joy.

“Happiness depends on circumstances,” D.L. teaches.“But joy comes from Jesus Christ. Joy stays with you even in the darkest times.”

He writes from a biblical worldview, keeping his novels clean so even young readers can enjoy them safely. His books are filled with survival techniques, practical wisdom, and moral lessons woven into page-turning storylines.

These survival themes come naturally. D.L. grew up in the Colorado Rockies, spending countless hours in the outdoors with his father, learning real-world survival skills - knowledge he now blends into his fiction to entertain and inspire readers.

Church planting is another major part of D.L.'s life and calling. He and Shelly have been involved in multiple new church plants and currently serve as leaders in a young, growing congregation. As an elder, D.L. is passionate about helping churches launch, grow, and reach communities with the message of Jesus Christ.

"We love being part of a new church coming alive,” he says.“Watching people learn who Jesus is - that's one of our greatest joys.”

D.L. is a protector at heart. His desire to serve and protect also comes from his past experience as a police officer. Using that background, he now helps organizations strengthen and enhance their safety programs - another way he works to care for others. He is anchored by Faith in a Troubled World. D.L. believes the world is growing darker and more confusing - but also believes the answer has never changed.

“The Bible has all the truth we need to live with hope,” he says.“It doesn't remove suffering, but it gives us the strength to endure. Hope is in Jesus Christ because He gives eternal life.”

He teaches that joy, not temporary happiness, is what truly sustains people.

“Happiness fades. Joy comes from knowing you're loved by your Creator and that eternity with Him is secured.”

D.L. speaks passionately about the difference between creation and evolution:

“Creation begins with life and ends with life. Evolution begins with no life and ends with no life. One is full of hope - the other leads to emptiness. When you believe in God the Creator, you believe in a future that never ends.”

D.L. is currently hard at work on another Christian adventure novel. He and Dr. Shelly Crager continue to mentor couples and parents, speak in churches and schools, and support new church plants wherever God leads.

What lies ahead? Whether writing, mentoring, teaching, or serving, D.L.'s purpose remains steady:

“I want people to know there is real hope, real joy, and real love - and that all of it is found in Jesus Christ.”

