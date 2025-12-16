Pawan Kalyan Gifts Rs 3 Crore Land Rover To Director Sujeeth, Leaves Him Emotional

Pawan Kalyan gifted a Rs 3 crore Land Rover Defender to They Call Him OG director Sujeeth. The gesture left Sujeeth emotional, as he expressed gratitude and recalled his journey from being a fan to this moment.

They Call Him OG received an overwhelming response across the country, collecting over ₹300 crore at the box office. To celebrate the massive success, Pawan Kalyan gifted director Sujeeth a luxurious Land Rover Defender, appreciating his exceptional work.

The Land Rover Defender is a premium luxury SUV with an ex-showroom price starting at ₹98 lakh and going up to ₹2.6 crore. Its on-road price crosses ₹3 crore, making it an extremely expensive and stylish gift.

After gifting the car, Pawan Kalyan personally opened the door and had Sujeeth sit in the driver's seat, showing special respect. Photos and videos of the moment have gone viral across social media platforms.

Director Sujeeth became emotional after receiving the gift, calling it the best he has ever received. He shared on social media that he was left speechless, expressing gratitude for the journey from being a fan to reaching this milestone moment.

Pawan Kalyan is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh while continuing his film career. Balancing both responsibilities, he is busy shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is scheduled for release in 2026.