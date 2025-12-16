Drone Spotted Over Explosives Factory In Nagpur, Police Probe Underway

An unidentified drone was spotted flying over the airstrip of explosives manufacturer Solar Industries in Nagpur, triggering serious security concerns. Following the incident, Nagpur Rural Police have registered a case against unknown persons and launched a detailed investigation, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the drone was detected conducting aerial surveillance over the facility on December 9, and its movement was again noticed on December 10. The incident was reported by the company's security staff, after which they registered an FIR under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, Harsh Poddar said that "the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness, given the sensitive nature of the establishment."

Solar Industries' Role in Drone Technology

The drone and explosives manufacturing factory was inaugurated nearly a year ago, in January 2025, with the state-of-the-art composite manufacturing facility inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The use of drones and UAVs for combat applications needs special expertise and facilities, which most industries in our country do not have. Solar Industries has taken the initiative towards the weaponisation of drones, developing variants of Loiter Munitions (LM), Counter Drone Systems, Drone-based Mine Detection and Disposal Systems, etc.

In the emerging technology scenario, Drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UASs) are going to play a vital role in both civil and military applications. Many Indian industries and start-ups have entered drone-related technologies and systems mostly focused on surveillance and logistics applications.

Solar Industries had announced earlier that the company had taken the initiative to develop a MALE class of UAVs with surveillance and attack capabilities.

Indigenous Loiter Munition 'Nagastra - 1'

In a major breakthrough in bringing 'Atma-nirbharta' in ammunition and defence systems, the first indigenous Loiter Munition, 'Nagastra - 1', developed by Solar Industries, Nagpur, has been inducted in the Infantry of the Indian Army. Against the contract from the Indian Army, Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Group, has manufactured and supplied 480 Loiter Munitions under Emergency Purchase.

Global Context of Drone Warfare

Drone technology has proved to be a Force Multiplier in military operations as evidenced by its application in various recent conflicts across the World especially Armenia - Azerbaijan, Syria, Syria, Strike on Oilfields in Saudi Arabia, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Isreal Gaza conflict. Even in our context, the recent incidents along the borders have seen a noticeable increase in drone-related incidents along the Northern Borders in the recent past.

