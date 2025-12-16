How CBI And FBI Busted A Noida Call Centre That Duped US Citizens Of $8.5 Million

A tip from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has helped India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) bust a major cybercrime racket operating from Noida. The gang allegedly cheated American citizens of nearly $8.5 million by posing as US government officials and running an illegal call centre.

The accused used fear and false threats to trick victims into transferring money to accounts controlled by the gang.

A great example of #USIndia partnership in action! In coordination with the @FBI, India's CBI disrupted a transnational cybercrime network that defrauded U.S. nationals of $8.5 million through tech-support scams. @CBIHeadquarters arrested those behind the network and recovered... U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 16, 2025

How the scam worked

According to the CBI, the accused pretended to be officials from US agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the FBI and the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Victims were told that their Social Security Numbers had been linked to serious crimes, including money laundering and drug trafficking. The callers threatened to freeze their bank accounts and seize assets if they did not follow instructions.

To avoid these fake consequences, victims were persuaded to move their savings into cryptocurrency wallets and foreign bank accounts set up by the criminals.

Fraud ran for three years

Investigators said the cyber fraud took place between 2022 and 2025. During this period, the gang targeted hundreds of US citizens, mainly senior citizens, who were unfamiliar with digital scams.

The total amount cheated is estimated at $8.5 million, making it one of the larger international cyber fraud cases handled by Indian agencies in recent years.

Illegal call centre uncovered in Noida

The CBI registered the case on December 9 and moved quickly to track the suspects. Acting on intelligence inputs, the agency intercepted the accused while they were operating an illegal call centre in Noida.

The call centre was dismantled during the operation. Six people were arrested from the site and taken into custody for questioning.

Officials said the suspects were actively making scam calls when the raid was carried out.

Raids across three cities

Between December 10 and 11, the CBI conducted coordinated raids at several locations in Noida, Delhi and Kolkata. These searches were part of a nationwide crackdown codenamed Operation Chakra.

During the raids, officers recovered Rs 1.88 crore in cash. They also seized 34 electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops and other digital equipment used for the fraud, the India Today report added.

Several documents linked to the scam and money transfers were also recovered.

Investigators said the crime proceeds were moved through a complex network of virtual assets and multiple bank accounts. The use of cryptocurrency made tracking the money more difficult.

However, officials believe the seized digital devices will provide key evidence and help trace the wider network behind the operation.

International coordination praised

In an official statement, the CBI said it is working closely with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies to dismantle organised cybercrime networks.

The agency said the operation has disrupted a major transnational cyber-enabled financial crime ring and that more action is planned.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing and further raids may take place. Efforts are underway to identify other suspects involved in India and abroad and to recover more proceeds of the crime.

The CBI said it remains committed to protecting victims and taking strong action against technology-driven financial crimes.