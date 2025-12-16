Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Starstream Entertainment Inc. Initiates Corporate Transition New Directors And Strategic Business Refocus


2025-12-16 08:47:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment Inc. (OTCID:SSET) today announced a change of control and the introduction of a renewed strategic focus designed to strengthen the company's operational foundation and drive long-term shareholder value.

As part of this transition, Mr. Zhong Lin has been appointed as a director of the company and will participate in guiding Starstream's oversight, governance, and future strategic direction. The Board is actively evaluating initiatives to enhance operational discipline and assess new commercial opportunities aligned with sustainable growth.

“We are committed to building a strong foundation for Starstream's next phase,” said Mr. Zhong Lin, Director of Starstream Entertainment Inc.“Our focus is on responsible governance, transparency, and identifying business opportunities that can deliver meaningful value to our shareholders.”

SSET will continue to provide updates as key decisions are finalized and implemented, while maintaining full regulatory compliance throughout the transition.

About Starstream Entertainment Inc.

Starstream Entertainment Inc. is a Nevada-based public company listed on the OTC Markets.

Historically focused on entertainment development and production, the company is refocusing its business strategy to evaluate broader commercial initiatives and strengthen long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor)

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual resultsto differ materially. The company disclaims any obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: CEO Mr. Ding Zhao...

