RTOERO Rebrands As Entente Education Canada Appoints Glenn O'farrell To Lead 2026-2030 Strategic Plan

Toronto, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As RTOERO prepares to enter the new year with a new name-Entente Education Canada-the Board of Directors has appointed Glenn O'Farrell as Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

With over 25 years of senior executive experience, Glenn takes the helm at a defining moment. His appointment is explicitly linked to channelling Entente Education Canada's evolution as a national social enterprise providing service to members, notably not-for-profit group health insurance, and delivering on the three pillars of its ambitious 2026–2030 Strategic Plan:

Voice and advocacy: Establishing Entente Education Canada as the trusted national voice on healthy, active living as we age.

Member impact: Improving the lives of members and insurance plan participants.

Strategic growth: Broadening membership and insurance participation.

A new leader for a new era

The transition to the name Entente Education Canada signals a renewed commitment to collaboration and advocacy. The Board selected O'Farrell specifically to navigate this transformation, citing his track record of leading strategic growth, stakeholder engagement, and business transformation across private- and public-sector roles.

"As we approach this important moment in our organization's evolution, Glenn's leadership and vision will be invaluable," said John Cappelletti, Chair of the Board of Directors. "His strategic mindset and strong commitment to our values make him ideally suited to guide us as we transition to Entente Education Canada."

"I am honoured by the trust placed in me and excited to join this community at such a defining time," said Glenn O'Farrell. "This organization has a remarkable legacy of over five decades of service. I look forward to listening, learning and working with the board, highly talented team and partners to strengthen our impact and support healthy, active aging and improving the systems that support older adults across the country."

O'Farrell brings significant corporate and governance experience, including roles as CEO of OmbudService Life and Health Insurance, President and CEO of Groupe Média TFO, Chair of the Ontario Energy Board, founding governor at l'Université de l'Ontario français and a board director at Le Devoir. He is a Member of the Order of Canada and holds advanced credentials from the Schulich School of Business, Rotman School of Management, Cornell University, and Université Laval.

"I'm especially looking forward to engaging with members in districts across the country," added O'Farrell. "Working together, with members, the board and talented professional team, we will continue to advance our vision of a healthy, active future for older adults in Canada."

About RTOERO (soon to be Entente Education Canada)

RTOERO is a bilingual, trusted advocate for healthy, active aging, rooted in Canada's education sector. With 87,000+ members in 51 districts, RTOERO manages a non-profit group health insurance program that covers more than 100,000 people nationwide. Membership is open to anyone working in or retired from any role in education in Canada, along with their immediate family members. In January 2026, RTOERO will become Entente Education Canada.

Guided by a belief in building a better future together, the organization harnesses the power of community to support individual well-being and advance societal progress.

