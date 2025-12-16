EAM Jaishankar Meets Israeli Counterpart Sa'ar, Reiterates India's Resolve In Combating Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Dec 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar in Jerusalem on Tuesday with both sides reiterating their steadfast resolve in combating shared challenge of terrorism.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed India-Israel Strategic Partnership and its further advancement across various sectors.

"Pleased to meet FM Gideon Sa'ar of Israel in Jerusalem today. Conveyed deepest condolences on terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations and reiterated our steadfast resolve in combating the shared challenge of terrorism. Held productive discussions on our Strategic partnership and its further advancement across various domains. Also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, the Gaza Peace Plan and efforts to achieve lasting and durable peace," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Sa'ar noted that the ties between India and Israel are "strengthening" and stated that he and EAM Jaishankar adopted a joint and ambitious work plan for bilateral ties for the year 2026.

"Happy to host in Jerusalem my friend, the Foreign Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar for a reciprocal visit, just a month after my visit to Delhi. The relations between us and the world's largest democracy and the fastest-growing economy - are strengthening," the Israeli FM noted on X.

"Today we adopted a joint and ambitious work plan for the bilateral relations between the countries for the year 2026. The relations between us will advance even more vigorously next year in all areas: political, security, economic, entrepreneurship and cyber, agriculture and water, culture and more. This is a strategic partnership that we are nurturing together!," he added.

At the start of their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, while making his opening remarks, condemned the recent terror attack at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney, asserting that India and Israel have a policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism.

EAM Jaishankar offered condolences over the loss of several lives in the terror attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Australia's Sydney.

"Before I begin, let me first of all convey our very very sincere deep condolences at the loss of life due to the terror attack at Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach. I want to say that we condemn it in the strongest possible terms, where India and Israel are concerned, we are both countries who have a policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism. We appreciate your consistent support to our fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the External Affairs Minister said.

Terming India and Israel "complimentary partners", the EAM noted that the strategic partnership between two nations has developed significantly in the past 10 years.

EAM Jaishankar also expressed India's support for Gaza peace plan. He said, "I want to say that India supports the Gaza peace plan and hopes that it would lead to a lasting and durable solution."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar arrived in Israel, where he was welcomed by Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar.