Milwaukee Tool expands operations into Georgina with new Service Hub at Keswick Business Park

Georgina, ON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Town of Georgina is pleased to welcome Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in professional cordless power tools, accessories and hand tools, as the newest major tenant in the Keswick Business Park. Milwaukee Tool will use a space of 54,000 square feet to operate a major Service Hub, strengthening Georgina's position as a growing hub for logistics, manufacturing, and service operations in northern York Region.

“Milwaukee Tool's expansion into Georgina is significant for our community. By joining three other tenants already established in the Keswick Business Park, Milwaukee Tool signals strong momentum in our efforts to attract major industrial companies and create meaningful employment opportunities for our residents,” said Mayor Margaret Quirk.“This decision reflects confidence in Georgina as a preferred location for investment and its thriving economy.”

Milwaukee Tool chose the Keswick Business Park following an extensive site review process. Key advantages included a one-hour drive to the GTA's urban core via Highway 404, only 35 minutes to Highway 401 and 60 minutes to Toronto Pearson International Airport. The location also offers access to more than 4.5 million people within 60 km, including one of Canada's most skilled and educated workforces. This combination of connectivity, workforce availability, and long-term development potential aligns directly with Milwaukee Tool's service and operational growth strategy across the country.

“Canada is a key growth market for us and this investment represents our ongoing commitment to expanding our operational footprint and strengthening our service infrastructure nationwide. Georgina offers the ideal combination of strategic location, skilled talent, and long-term growth potential. By establishing this new Service Hub here, we are doubling down on our investment in Canada and enhancing our ability to support users of our brands nationwide,” said John Myers, President, Milwaukee Tool Canada.

The 200-acre Keswick Business Park offers Milwaukee Tool the capacity for buildings exceeding one million square feet, modern industrial infrastructure, and extensive trailer and employee parking - making it an ideal location for long-term expansion.

The Milwaukee Tool Service Hub is expected to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2026 and will employ more than 60 people. It will create a more efficient, centralized operation that enhances turnaround times, strengthens customer support and streamlines service processes. By consolidating multiple facilities into one modern, purpose-built site, Milwaukee Tool will improve workflow, increase capacity, and provide a more consistent service experience for users nationwide. The hub also positions the company for long-term growth, enabling better parts management, improved logistics and a stronger ability to meet rising customer demand.

Milwaukee Tool continues to expand its Canadian infrastructure as part of a broader growth strategy. In addition to the new Service Hub, the company is preparing to launch its first-ever Canadian Distribution Centre in 2026. This separate facility will significantly improve shipment times for Canadian customers by moving most of the Milwaukee Tool inventory into local stock. Together, the Service Hub and Distribution Centre represent a major step forward in improving efficiency, responsiveness and customer experience nationwide.

By continuing to grow its presence and operational capabilities, Milwaukee Tool reinforces its dedication to supporting Canadian jobs, strengthening local economies, and ensuring users from coast to coast have access to world-class service and support.

Milwaukee Tool will be supported through the Town's Business Concierge Program, which provides dedicated guidance to help companies meet development timelines and successfully establish operations in Georgina.

About the Town of Georgina

The Town of Georgina is a growing municipality in York Region, Ontario, on the southern shore of Lake Simcoe and less than an hour from Toronto. With an increasing population projected to exceed 70,000 by 2051, a 500-acre business park in development and strong access to a large and diverse labour pool across the GTA, Georgina is a competitive and attractive place to do business. The community offers a desirable lakeside quality of life and consists of several established neighbourhoods, with Keswick as the largest. The Town continues to strengthen its commercial and industrial base while improving infrastructure to support long-term economic growth for businesses and residents.

About Milwaukee Tool

For over 100 years, Milwaukee Tool has led the industry with innovative solutions that redefine performance, productivity, and safety for the professional trades. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to its users, Milwaukee Tool pioneers breakthrough technologies, products, and services that empower tradespeople to excel in their work and return home safely each day. Milwaukee is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions from its global research, design and development facilities located across southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee® is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI), a world leader in cordless technology. For more information about Milwaukee Tool, visit

