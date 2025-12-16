Viewbix Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Quantum X Labs- A Hub For Quantum Algorithms, Navigation And Atomic Clocks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition, which is subject to closing conditions, would encompass Quantum's proprietary intellectual property portfolio, including an innovative patent for AI-Quantum Error Correction

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the“Company”), an advanced technologies company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the“Definitive Agreement”) with Quantum X Labs Ltd. (“Quantum”) and certain of its shareholders to acquire up to 100% and not less than 85% of Quantum's issued and outstanding share capital on a fully diluted basis.

At closing, Viewbix will issue shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants representing up to approximately 40% of the Company's issued and outstanding capital stock as of the date of the Definitive Agreement (inclusive of shares to be issued concurrently via the previously announced $3 million PIPE financing). Additional consideration representing up to approximately 25% of the Company's issued and outstanding capital stock as of the date of the Definitive Agreement may be issued in the form of common stock and/or pre-funded warrants upon Quantum achieving certain milestones post-closing.

Quantum currently owns and operates four portfolio-companies, each dealing with a different quantum segment and challenge. The portfolio-companies are engaged in developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum-based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions.

This acquisition would also encompass Quantum's proprietary intellectual property portfolio, including an innovative patent in quantum error correction, sub-licensed in collaboration with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. This intellectual property addresses critical challenges in noisy intermediate-scale quantum devices by enabling efficient, real-time decoding of surface code errors-reducing computational overhead by up to 50% compared to traditional methods and supporting scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing.

At any time prior to the closing date of the acquisition, a Quantum shareholder that that does initially execute the Definitive Agreement may become a party to the Definitive Agreement by executing a joinder. Upon delivery of a fully executed joinder, such Quantum shareholder shall become a party to the Definitive Agreement for all purposes with respect to its holding in Quantum, and shall be bound by all applicable terms, conditions, covenants, representations, warranties and obligations contained in the Definitive Agreement as if an original signatory thereto.

Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur within 90 calendar days of the date of the Definitive Agreement remains subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals, the approval of the Company's stockholders in accordance with applicable rules or regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, a number Quantum shareholders holding at least 85% of Quantum's share capital on a fully diluted basis having executed the Definitive Agreement or other shareholders of Quantum becoming party to the Definitive Agreement at a later date, but prior to the closing date, by executing a joinder, and customary closing conditions.

Additional information relating to the proposed acquisition and the Definitive Agreement was made in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 15, 2025.

