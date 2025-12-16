Aduro Clean Technologies Graduates From Shell Gamechanger Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (Nasdaq:) (CSE:) (FSE:), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21century, is pleased to announce its successful graduation from the Shell GameChanger program. This milestone marks the culmination of a multi-year collaboration under Shell's Chemical Decarbonisation innovation call; an initiative launched to identify and advance emerging technologies with the potential to reduce carbon intensity in the chemical sector and enable circular feedstock pathways.

Aduro was accepted to the Shell GameChanger program following a competitive review that identified its HydrochemolyticTM Technology (HCT) as a potentially promising approach to producing high-quality hydrocarbons from mixed waste plastics, offering a potential route to decarbonize chemicals manufacturing.

Following the agreed program, Aduro conducted a series of technical evaluations to assess the performance of its patented chemistry, including selectivity toward steam-crackable hydrocarbons in the C5–C23 range, suppression of olefin formation, and tolerance to common contaminants such as PET, polyamides, and PVC. Under the tested conditions, the process yielded over 80 percent liquid hydrocarbons with lower gas and char formation. These findings suggest potential advantages in feedstock flexibility, product selectivity, and process efficiency. In addition, Aduro advanced its understanding of reaction kinetics and process design parameters, which now inform the further development of its proprietary system architecture.

These results confirm that HydrochemolyticTM Technology holds the potential to convert complex, contaminated waste plastics into high-quality liquid hydrocarbons under continuous operation, using readily available industrial equipment. The program also provided external validation of Aduro's process-design model, establishing confidence in its engineering scale-up pathway from continuous flow reactor to Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant and future Demonstration Plant stages. Insights gained through this collaboration supported ongoing efforts to optimize process performance and informed the Company's ongoing Pilot Plant commissioning and the engineering design of its Demonstration-scale facility, targeted for approximately 8,000 tonnes per year of input capacity.

“Graduation from the Shell GameChanger program marks an important milestone in the development of our Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT), taking it from early validation of the chemistry to demonstrating the process under continuous operation and preparing for scale-up,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro.“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Ed Holgate, Principal, Shell GameChanger / Innovation Partnership Manager and Guus van Rossum, Team Leader, Sustainable Opportunities and Process Technology for their guidance and support, and to the broader Shell GameChanger team for their professionalism and commitment to advancing innovation in chemical decarbonisation. Their engagement has been instrumental in helping us reach this milestone and in reinforcing Aduro's role as a developer of chemical technologies that enable practical solutions for the energy transition.”

Graduation from the GameChanger program represents the successful conclusion of an intensive, multi-year external validation process that strengthened engineering and commercial readiness. While the formal engagement concludes at this stage, Aduro plans to remain in contact with Shell, providing updates on the operations of its newly commissioned Pilot Plant and on the progress toward its Demonstration-scale facility.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at