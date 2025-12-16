403
Three Russian Citizens Kidnapped in Myanmar, Russian Media Says
(MENAFN) Three Russian nationals have been abducted in Myanmar, with their captors seeking ransom payments, Russian media outlets reported Tuesday, citing the consular division of Russia's embassy in the Southeast Asian nation.
The embassy verified it is actively working on three kidnapping cases but refrained from disclosing the locations or timing of the abductions.
"Currently, we are handling three similar appeals regarding Russian citizens from their relatives and acquaintances. Notes have been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar regarding all these cases. In order to quickly locate and assist Russian citizens, the embassy maintains contact with local authorities," the embassy stated.
This development follows a separate kidnapping reported last week, when Ivan Melnikov, who serves as vice president of the Single Coordination Center for Assistance to Compatriots Abroad, revealed that an unidentified group had seized a Russian photo model in Myanmar.
According to Melnikov, the abductors are demanding roughly $10,000 for her freedom. He indicated he has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry's Third Asian Department for support in bringing the kidnapped citizens home.
Throughout the previous year, Russian media has recorded no fewer than six instances of Russians being liberated from fraudulent call centers operating in Myanmar. Three victims were brought back with assistance from Thai authorities and the Russian Embassy in Bangkok. Two additional individuals managed to escape independently, were apprehended by the Thai military for unauthorized border crossing, and subsequently deported. A sixth victim, a Russian woman, was repatriated from China.
Russian Ambassador to Myanmar Iskander Azizov issued a warning that dozens of Russians may be detained involuntarily in such call centers, frequently trafficked from neighboring Thailand. He explained that pinpointing the precise number of affected citizens proves challenging, as many enter Myanmar through illegal means.
