The Modern Indian Groom Is Rewriting Wedding Style - And Devo's New Guide Shows Exactly How

Delhi, India Indian weddings have always been grand, but the new-age groom is bringing in a transformation no one expected. He is no longer the silent participant in a sea of rituals-he is a man of style, intention, and individuality. He wants clothes that honour tradition yet speak his language. He wants comfort without compromising elegance. He wants a wardrobe that feels like him.

Devo's traditional elegant white sherwani

And that is exactly where Devo – A Siyaram's Initiative steps in with The Modern Groom's Guide to Wedding Style, a function-wise wardrobe that reimagines how a groom dresses across the wedding journey.

This isn't just a collection. It's a mood board for today's groom - someone who values culture but loves contemporary design, someone who wants effortless movement through five or six different ceremonies, and someone who wants each look to feel connected, considered, and distinctly personal.

Models wearing Devo's designed Kurta, Jackets

A Wedding Wardrobe Built for the Way Modern Grooms Live, Move and Celebrate

Haldi: Bright, Breezy and Uncomplicated

The guide begins with what is often the most joyful, intimate and laughter-filled ritual - the Haldi.

Here, the energy is warm and unfiltered. Devo captures this mood through lightweight kurtas drenched in sunlit shades of yellow, mustard and soft pastels.



Breathable, textured fabrics allow the groom to move freely - because let's face it, Haldi is not a ceremony where you stand still. The outfit stays festive but never fussy, ensuring he looks radiant without feeling restricted.

Mehendi: Calm Layers, Quiet Style

If Haldi is about brightness, Mehendi is about relaxed charm. Devo introduces gentle layering -soft-hued kurtas paired with short jackets in sage green, teal and muted blues. The colours feel grounded; the silhouettes breathe easy. Delicate threadwork and geometric touches give personality without overwhelming the eye.

It's a look that blends into long conversations, casual dancing, and effortless, unhurried celebration.

Sangeet: Sharp, Structured and Ready to Shine

The Sangeet is where energy peaks, and Devo answers with Indo-western glamour. Think midnight blues, charcoals and jewel tones, cut into structured, modern silhouettes. Subtle sheen in the fabrics ensures the outfit catches light with every move-perfect for a dance-heavy night. The groom looks stylish, confident and refined, without sacrificing comfort for even a moment.

The Wedding: Timeless Tradition, Handcrafted Excellence

The wedding day calls for a different kind of presence-something rooted, regal and emotional. Devo's sherwanis in ivory, gold and classic off-white are tailored with precision and finished by hand. The embellishments stay understated so the craftsmanship speaks for itself. Coordinated safas and stoles complete the look with quiet opulence, making the groom look every bit the centre of the ceremony without overshadowing its sacredness.

Reception: Modern Lines, Minimal Elegance

As the celebrations wind down into the reception, the style takes a refined shift. Bandhgalas and tailored suits in onyx, wine, and deep midnight tones bring clean sophistication to the final evening. The cuts are minimal; the mood is polished. It's a look designed for a groom who wants his final appearance to feel calm, contemporary and effortlessly stylish.

Because today's groom wants more than just outfits-he wants a story. A wardrobe that travels with him from ritual to ritual without losing its thread. A look that reflects who he is across joy-filled chaos, emotional ceremonies, and elegant evenings and Devo fulfils all these. Each piece is designed with purpose - to enhance every moment, every emotion, every photograph, and every memory.

