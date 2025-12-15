Are Schools In Delhi Open Today Or In Hybrid Mode? Check Details For Upto Class 5, And Class 6-11

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4, i.e. GRAP 4, in the national capital, the Delhi government has directed that all classes upto Std 5 be moved to online mode only.

In a notification on 15 December, the state's Directorate of Education directed that physical classes for students of nursery to Class 5 in all government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools in Delhi will be discontinued until further notice.

What did the circular state?

The circular issued on Monday, 15 December, read,“In view of the prevailing high AQI levels in Delhi, it has been decided that classes in physical mode for students of Nursery to Class V are discontinued till further orders for all Government, Government Aided and Unaided Private Recognised Schools of Delhi. All Heads of Schools are hereby directed to ensure classes in online mode for the students of these classes.”

Class 6-10 and 11 students moved to hybrid mode

Meanwhile, for the older students in class 6 and above, the order noted that previous instructions for hybrid classes will continue.“Rest of the classes will continue to be conducted as per directions issued on 13 December”, it stated.

This means for Classes 6-9 and class 11 school will function in hybrid mode.

Further, board students in Class 10 and Class 12 will continue to have physical school schedule.

Poor AQI, air pollution forces GRAP Stage 4 in Delhi

On Sunday, 13 December, the Directorate of Education in Delhi notified all schools in the city that as per GRAP Stage 4 rules, classes up to Class 9 and for Class 11 are to be conducted in hybrid mode.

The circular added that classes for students of Class 10 and 12 will continue to be held in schools.