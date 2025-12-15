Uchampak Launches Innovative Three-Compartment Paper Food Box For Global Food Service Industry

Uchampak Packaging, a national high-tech enterprise with over 17 years in the catering packaging industry, proudly announces the release of its newest sustainable solution for the global food service market: the Three-Compartment Paper Food Box. Crafted for restaurants, takeout businesses, food manufacturers, and large-scale catering operations worldwide, this product reflects Uchampak's commitment to delivering practical, environmentally responsible packaging with elevated convenience.

The new Three-Compartment Paper Food Box is purpose-built for fast-growing takeaway and food delivery markets, especially across Europe and America. With one-piece molding and durable food-grade materials, the packaging ensures a superior dining experience by preventing leakage, resisting oil and water, and keeping flavors separate. Its smart compartment design allows food service brands to pack diverse menu items, from fried chicken to fresh salads, without sacrificing freshness or presentation.

One-piece molding for fast operational efficiency

Leak-proof, oil-proof, and waterproof design

Separates wet and dry food cleanly

Prevents flavor mixing between compartments Ideal for multi-item menus and combo meals

Whether consumers are enjoying fried chicken, light meals, picnics, snacks from food stalls, or supermarket-prepared meals, this box ensures convenience on-the-go, and a mess-free experience.

A Leader in Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Since its founding on August 8, 2007, Uchampak Packaging has evolved from a single-product supplier into a full-industry-chain service provider, leading in innovation, responsible manufacturing, and tailored global supply capabilities.

With headquarters coordination and multiple production bases, Uchampak offers end-to-end solutions spanning:



Takeaway boxes

Catering packaging

Coffee & tea packaging

Pizza packaging boxes

Prepared foods packaging

Frozen food packaging Custom OEM/ODM food box solutions

With FSC, FDA, ISO, BSCI, SMETA, BRC, AS 5810, AS 4736 and other authoritative certifications, Uchampak remains focused on sustainability, high-quality standards, and green manufacturing.

17+ years of production and export experience

1000+ personnel including professional R&D teams

50,000 sq. meters factory footprint

100+ countries served and 100,000+ customers worldwide Reliable logistics with FOB, DDP, CIF, and DDU shipping options

Major businesses served include fast-food chains, cafes, bakeries, food trucks, buffets, casual dining, ghost kitchens, and more.

A Customized Branding Asset

As a brand-oriented supplier, Uchampak also supports custom logo printing, unique size requests, and packaging designed to boost brand image. The Three-Compartment Paper Food Box allows for versatile applications across global cuisine, including American, Mexican, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Italian, Indian, Halal, and healthy food categories.

A Vision for the Future

Uchampak continues to advocate for eco-friendly materials and sustainable living while pushing forward innovations in takeout packaging technology. Guided by its mission to become a 100-year enterprise, the company maintains its core belief: to be the most trusted catering packaging partner worldwide.

About Uchampak Packaging

Uchampak Packaging is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, design, manufacturing, and distribution of sustainable catering packaging solutions. With a global reputation for quality, innovation, and professional service, Uchampak delivers reliable, safe, and brand-enhancing packaging for the worldwide food service industry.

