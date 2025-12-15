PCL Construction Releases 2026 Industry Outlook: Innovation And Collaboration Key To Growth In Data Centers, Water, And Aviation Next Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Colorado, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. has published its 2026 U.S. Construction Outlook, highlighting the opportunities and obstacles shaping the industry in the year ahead. While overall commercial construction is projected to grow a modest 2.6%, the report identifies data centers, water infrastructure, and aviation as sectors driving investment alongside challenges that demand bold solutions.

“2026 will require more than traditional approaches,” said Deron Brown, president and chief operating officer, U.S. Operations.“Contractors who anticipate risk, embrace technology, and collaborate early will be best positioned to deliver certainty in a market that is anything but predictable.”

Key Insights from the 2026 PCL Construction Industry Outlook:

Data Centers: Power Bottleneck Ahead

Spending is expected to rise another 33% this year, but power availability remains a major challenge. Grid connection delays, often longer than three years, are pushing developers to build their own power plants to keep projects on track.

Water Infrastructure: Urgency Meets Investment

With nearly 30 million Americans living in water-stressed regions, cities are moving quickly on potable reuse and advanced treatment projects. More than 600 initiatives are in development, driving over $47 billion in investment in the next decade. New rules regulating levels of“forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances), are driving city water system upgrades.

Aviation: Funding Sunset Pressures Airports

Federal funding for aviation projects under the“Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” (IIJA) will expire in 2026, creating uncertainty for future airport investments. Without new funding streams, airports will increasingly rely on traditional like the FAA's Airport Improvement Program and Passenger Facility Charges, while public-private partnerships may become more common at major aviation hubs, like DEN, LAX, and SeaTac.

Technology and Workforce: A Turning Point

The industry's labor shortage, with almost half a million new workers needed in 2026, is a major challenge for contractors across the country. PCL's outlook underscores the role of AI-powered tools and workforce upskilling in bridging the gap. From predictive scheduling to automated safety checks, technology is no longer optional. It is essential for maintaining productivity and meeting client expectations. Contractors investing in training and digital integration will lead the way in delivering projects on time and on budget.

Looking Ahead

As 2026 unfolds, growth in mission-critical sectors will collide with resource constraints and regulatory shifts. Success will hinge on adaptability, collaboration, and a commitment to innovation. The full report is now available at PCL.

About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished builders in North America, made up of independent construction companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Australia. With an annual construction volume exceeding $8 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at.

Contact Info



Angelo Dalmacio

...

+1 303-365-6413