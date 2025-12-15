Winnebago Industries Celebrates Industry Recognition Across Its Premium RV Brands: Winnebago, Newmar And Grand Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, is proud to announce that its three premium RV brands-Winnebago, Newmar and Grand Design-have been honored with multiple awards and accolades from leading industry publications as part of the 2026 model year rollout. These recognitions underscore the company's commitment to innovation, quality and delivering exceptional experiences for every type of traveler.

From luxury Class A motorhomes to versatile travel trailers and fifth wheels, Winnebago Industries' brands offer a diverse portfolio of RVs designed to meet the needs of adventurers at every stage of their journey. Whether customers seek the freedom of the open road, the comfort of a destination trailer or the convenience of a compact motorhome, Winnebago Industries' brands continue to set the standard for excellence.

“At Winnebago Industries, innovation isn't just a buzzword, it's a promise to our customers,” said Michael Happe, president and CEO at Winnebago Industries.“These awards validate our relentless pursuit of excellence across all our brands. Whether it's a luxury motorcoach, a spacious fifth wheel or a versatile travel trailer, we're committed to delivering products that empower people to explore the outdoors with confidence.”

Driving Innovation Forward

Innovation is at the heart of Winnebago Industries' success. From advanced chassis engineering and cutting-edge safety features to smart connectivity and space-saving designs, each brand continues to redefine what's possible in recreational vehicles. Highlights include Grand Design's Lineage shower system, recognized as Innovation of the Year, and Newmar's Freedom Aire, celebrated as a Top RV Debut. These breakthroughs reflect the company's commitment to creating products that enhance comfort, convenience and sustainability while ensuring every journey is as enjoyable as the destination.

“These awards reflect the dedication of our teams to push boundaries and deliver products that elevate every moment outdoors for our customers while inspiring connection and adventure,” said Amber Holm, chief marketing and experience officer at Winnebago Industries.“With three distinct brands, we provide unmatched choice and quality for RV enthusiasts everywhere.”

Recent accolades include:



Innovation of the Year – Lineage Shower System (RVBusiness)

RV of the Year Finalist – Foundation (RVBusiness)

Must See RV – Solitude LJMJ414 (RVBusiness)

Best New Models for 2026 – Foundation 42GD (RV PRO)

RV of the Year – Destination Trailers – Foundation 42GD (RVBusiness)

RV of the Year – Type B – Lineage Series VT LVT1 (RVBusiness) RV of the Year – Type C – Lineage Series M (RVBusiness)





RV of the Year – Type A Diesel – King Aire 4531 (RVBusiness)

RV of the Year – Type C – Freedom Aire 2515 (RVBusiness)

RV PRO's Best New Models 2026: Editors' Pick – Supreme Aire (RV PRO)

Top RV Debut – Freedom Aire (RVBusiness) Readers' Choice Awards 2025, Silver – Favorite Class A Motorhome (Wildsam)





Readers' Choice Awards 2025, Bronze – Favorite Class A Motorhome (Wildsam)

Readers' Choice Awards 2025, Silver – Favorite Class B Motorhome (Wildsam)

Readers' Choice Awards 2025, Silver – Favorite Class C Motorhome (Wildsam)

RV of the Year Finalist – Thrive (RVBusiness)

Top Debut – Sunflyer (RVBusiness)

Best New Models for 2026 – Thrive (RV PRO)

RV of the Year – Type C – Sunflyer 328MB (RVBusiness) Traditional Travel Trailer of the Year – Thrive 26FKD (RVBusiness)

To learn more about these products and the company's iconic brands, visit the Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar websites.

About Winnebago Industries

