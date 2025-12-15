Waste Mission Unveils Tips for a Circular Christmas: Is Your Office Party Costing the Earth?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading sustainable waste management company, Waste Mission, shares innovative strategies for eco-friendly holiday celebrations.

Stevenage, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste Mission has released its top tips for a circular Christmas celebration, including measuring your festive footprint and preparing an upfront seasonal audit. The UK typically generates 3 million tonnes of wast during the festive season. We also throw away an estimated 227,000 miles of wrapping pape and more than 4 million Christmas dinners each year. However, the waste management company says, it is possible to have a Christmas celebration that embodies the spirit of the season but is also mindful of the planet.









Waste Mission's tips for a circular Christmas

“A circular Christmas is not about denying fun – it's about ensuring that every detail, from packaging to office parties, is aligned with your company's purpose and values,” says Nicola Guest, Waste Mission's Group Marketing and Procurement Manager.

Office parties and staff events represent a great opportunity to start as you mean to go on. In practice, this could mean replacing disposable decorations and plastic tableware with reusable options, hiring crockery, or ensuring circular Christmas decorations by making festive centrepieces out of reclaimed or upcycled materials.

According to the Carbon Trust, a two-metre artificial tree has a carbon footprint of around 40kg. You'd need to re-use an artificial tree 10 times to offset its carbon footprin, says the Soil Association. However, it's estimated that fake trees are used only four time. The Soil Association recommends a real tree, suggesting looking for a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified tree that's organic and local for the least environmental impact or even a living Christmas tree that can stay at your workplace all year round. When recycling, look for local authority mulching schemes or start your own company compost pile.

Waste Mission's key tips include preparing an upfront audit of what typically happens in December,“This means tracking where most waste is generated, how materials are used and where opportunities exist to design out waste entirely,” says Guest.

Waste Mission has a long track record in comprehensive waste management services, handling everything from scrap metal to liquid waste.

Waste Mission

​About Waste Mission

Waste Mission, a trusted partner in industrial waste management, began its journey in the UK in 1985 as metal recycling company, Alchemy Metals. Over the past 40 years, we've strived to make the world a shade greener, turning complex waste challenges into simple, sustainable solutions.

The Waste Mission team were instrumental in the 2013 Scrap Metal Dealers Act, consulting with the Home Office, British Transport Police and partnering with industry to bring about much-needed changes.

As your single supplier solution, Waste Mission becomes an extension of your business, working closely with you to understand your unique waste requirements, developing tailored, hybrid solutions that enable you to stay focused on your core operations, while seamlessly reaching your sustainability targets.

Waste Mission Sustainable Waste Management Company

