Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

REXEL: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From December 8 To December 12, 2025


2025-12-15 12:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE


DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 8 TO DECEMBER 12, 2025


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 8 to December 12, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/12/2025 FR0010451203 27 892 32,9775 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/12/2025 FR0010451203 36 181 32,8867 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/12/2025 FR0010451203 37 841 32,9302 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/12/2025 FR0010451203 24 016 33,4138 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/12/2025 FR0010451203 38 641 33,6008 XPAR
TOTAL 164 571 33,1567

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from Dec.8 to Dec.12, 2025

MENAFN15122025004107003653ID1110483384



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search