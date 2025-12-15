Nagesh Trophy National T20: Uttarakhand Stun Holders Andhra Gujarat, Goa Win On Day 1

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Dec 15 (IANS) Uttarakhand outplayed defending champions Andhra Pradesh by 47 runs, while Gujarat and Goa won in the Nagesh Trophy Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 (8th Edition – Phase II), currently being held in different venues across the country.

Besides, Cricket Association of Blind (CAB) Delhi, Jharkhand, Goa, and CAB Vidarbha also registered wins on the opening day of matches held in three venues -- Vijayawada, New Delhi, and Gandhinagar.

The next phase of the Nagesh Trophy was inaugurated on Monday at the Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju MSK Prasad Cricket Ground in the presence of dignitaries, including Supreme and High Court judges and key officials.

In a landmark announcement, the Blind Premier League was declared to be hosted in 2026, with Andhra Pradesh proposing to take up the hosting rights. In a bold step to strengthen grassroots development, 26 blind cricket teams will be immediately established across all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. CABI Chairman, Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, also pledged that Andhra Pradesh will host one international bilateral tournament per year.

Adding to the celebrations, World Cup champions captain Deepika and 16-year-old Andhra Pradesh prodigy Karuna were felicitated with cash awards of ₹1 lakh each by Shri Sarat Babu Chenna, practising advocate, recognising their outstanding contributions to blind cricket, including their triumph in the SBI Women's T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind.

Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority Chairman, Ravi Naidu, highlighted various schemes and policies being introduced for blind and differently-abled players. He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh will lead in job opportunities, cash awards, and sports initiatives for these athletes and reiterated the state's willingness to host the Blind Premier League in 2026.

The excitement continued on the field as CAB Uttarakhand pulled off a stunning upset, defeating the defending champions CAB Andhra Pradesh by 47 runs-a result reminiscent of India's historic 1983 World Cup victory over the West Indies, a classic underdog triumph.

Uttarakhand start with an upset

Batting first, CAB Uttarakhand posted a formidable 146/4 in 16 overs, anchored by skipper Deepak Singh Rawat's commanding 82 off 58 balls. CAB Andhra Pradesh were restricted to 99/6 in 16 overs in reply. Rawat's all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award, as Uttarakhand strengthened their position in the league stage.

Gujarat cruise to victory

In the second match of the day at the Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju Cricket Ground, CAB Gujarat delivered a commanding performance to register a 10-wicket victory over CAB Tamil Nadu.

Batting first, CAB Tamil Nadu were restricted to 83/8 in 16 overs, as Dinesh Rathva (B3) wreaked havoc with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3 wickets for 10 runs.

In reply, CAB Gujarat made light work of the modest target, storming to 84 without loss in just 5.4 overs, powered by Rathva's blistering 52 off 23 balls, alongside Kalpesh Nimbadkar's unbeaten 24.

For his decisive all-round performance, Dinesh Rathva (B3) was rightly named Player of the Match, as CAB Gujarat stamped their authority in the league stage.

CAB Delhi, Jharkhand win in Delhi

In the Phase II matches played in the men's section, CAB Delhi delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat CAB West Bengal by 9 wickets at the Talkatora Cricket Ground in New Delhi.

After opting to bat, CAB West Bengal were bowled out for 107 in 17 overs, with Rambir Singh leading a clinical bowling effort (4 wickets). In reply, CAB Delhi chased down the target in just 10.1 overs, powered by a fluent, unbeaten 58 off 37 balls by Rambir Singh, who was named Player of the Match.

The emphatic win underlined CAB Delhi's strong intent as the league phase gathered momentum.

In the second match of the day at the Talkatora Cricket Ground, CAB Jharkhand produced a clinical run chase to register a commanding 9-wicket victory over CAB Telangana.

Batting first, CAB Telangana posted 147/6 in 20 overs, led by skipper Ghazanfarullah Khan (42). CAB Jharkhand responded with authority, cruising to 149/1 in just 15.2 overs, powered by an unbeaten 67 off 48 balls by Rohit Oraon and a fluent 53 off 49 balls by Sanjeev Kerketta. Rohit Oraon was named Player of the Match.

The emphatic win further strengthened CAB Jharkhand's momentum as the league stage intensified.

CAB Goa beat Manipur

CAB Goa produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat CAB Manipur by 58 runs in the IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 (8th Edition – League Matches) at Kameshwar International School, Gandhinagar.

Opting to bat first, CAB Goa posted a competitive 169/5 in 16 overs, led by a fluent 55 off 40 balls from Nilesh and an aggressive 50 off 34 balls from Jignesh Panjya (B3). Goa maintained a strong scoring rate throughout the innings, aided by valuable extras, to put Manipur under early pressure.

In reply, CAB Manipur were bowled out for 111 in 12.2 overs, despite a spirited 76 off 45 balls from Pradeep Singh (B2). CAB Goa's disciplined bowling and sharp fielding ensured regular breakthroughs, preventing any sustained partnership.

For his impactful contribution with both bat and ball, Nilesh (CAB Goa) was deservedly named Player of the Match, as CAB Goa registered a convincing victory in the league stage.

CAB Vidarbha crush Railways

In Match 2 at Gandhinagar, CAB Vidarbha delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat CAB Railways by 77 runs.

Batting first, Vidarbha posted a formidable 156/3 in 16 overs, anchored by Gaurav Zade's brilliant 52 off 52 balls, with vital contributions from Akshay Chaudhary (21) and Nitesh Bhojne (10). Extras added a significant 74 runs through wides and byes, bolstering the total.

In reply, CAB Railways struggled to keep pace, managing 79/10 in 15 overs, despite a valiant 44-run knock by Akshay Verma. Vidarbha's bowlers, led by Nitesh Bhojne and Ganpat, ensured regular breakthroughs to secure a comprehensive victory.

Gaurav Zade was named Player of the Match for his match-winning batting effort, as CAB Vidarbha strengthened their position in the league stage.