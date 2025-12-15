Analysis Of The Global QR Code Payments Market 2025-2030 And 41 Industry Players Including Apple Pay, Cash App, Google Pay, Klarna, Paypal, Paytm, Payu, Phonepe, Skrill, Stripe, Venmo, Wechat Pay, Zelle

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "QR Code Payment Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for QR Code Payment was valued at US$14.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$38.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the global QR code payment market is driven by several factors, including the increasing smartphone penetration, rising digital banking adoption, and growing preference for contactless transactions. The expansion of mobile payment ecosystems in developing economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific, has significantly contributed to market growth. The rise of fintech startups and strategic partnerships between financial institutions and technology firms are accelerating QR payment innovations.

Additionally, government initiatives promoting cashless transactions and digital financial inclusion are creating a favorable regulatory environment for QR-based payments. The growing demand for seamless omnichannel payment solutions in retail, hospitality, and transportation is further fueling adoption. With the continued evolution of mobile commerce, cross-border QR code payment interoperability, and the integration of blockchain for enhanced security, the market is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years, reshaping the future of digital financial transactions.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the QR Code Payment market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:



Segments: Offerings (QR Code Payment Solutions, QR Code Payment Services); Solution (Dynamic QR Codes, Static QR C odes); Payment Type (Push Payment, Pull Payment); Transaction Channel (Face-to-Face Transaction Channels, Remote Transaction Channels); End-Use (Restaurants End-Use, Retail & E-Commerce End-Use, E-Ticket Booking End-Use, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Some of the 41 companies featured in this QR Code Payment market report include -



Alipay

Apple Pay

BharatPe

Cash App

DuitNow

Google Pay

Klarna

MobiKwik

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Paytm

PayU

PhonePe

Samsung Pay

Skrill

Square, Inc.

Stripe

Swish

Venmo

WeChat Pay Zelle

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the QR Code Payment Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$22.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.4%. The QR Code Payment Services segment is also set to grow at 20.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.4% CAGR to reach $5.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):



Alipay

Apple Pay

BharatPe

Cash App

DuitNow

Google Pay

Klarna

MobiKwik

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Paytm

PayU

PhonePe

Samsung Pay

Skrill

Square, Inc.

Stripe

Swish

Venmo

WeChat Pay Zelle

Key Attributes