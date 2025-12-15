THE VISIBILITY INDEX: 5 Companies Solving The Invisible Crisis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup Market Intelligence Brief –

The market is repricing risk around a single variable: detection.

The most dangerous threats are the ones that cannot be seen. Hidden cardiac defects collapsing athletes. Tumors camouflaged in healthy tissue. Mineral deposits buried beneath overburden. The asymmetry is total. The defender is blind. The threat is invisible.

This is the new arbitrage. While capital chases AI efficiency and margin expansion, a parallel trade is emerging. The companies engineering visibility where none existed before.

The thesis is simple. In a world where the unseen becomes lethal, the ability to detect is not optional. It is survival infrastructure.

The disconnect is acute. Markets price technology as convenience. But when the technology shifts from "nice to have" to "cannot function without," valuation compression reverses. Fast.

The companies below are not solving peripheral problems. They are solving blindness. That is the entire edge.

THE DIAGNOSTIC SIGNAL

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCQB: VPTDF) is erasing the geographic blind spot in cardiac care.

For millions of patients in remote communities, advanced heart diagnostics do not exist. Accessing an MRI requires a flight, a hotel, and a waitlist. The condition remains unseen until it becomes a crisis.

Ventripoint has solved the visibility gap. Its VMS+ system uses AI to transform standard 2D ultrasounds into MRI-equivalent 3D models. The ultrasound machines are already in the clinic. The upgrade is software.

Now, the company has proved the model scales. They announced a strategic partnership with the Nisga'a Valley Health Authority

This is not just a contract. It is a global template. By bringing hospital-grade diagnostics to the point of care, Ventripoint is proving that you do not need to move the patient to see the problem. You just need better eyes.

The economic logic is undeniable. A single MRI installation costs millions and requires specialized infrastructure. VMS+ runs on existing equipment at a fraction of the capital outlay. The diagnostic quality is comparable. The cost structure is not.

The market views this as a med-tech play. The reality is an infrastructure upgrade that democratizes cardiac visibility for the entire rural world.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Ventripoint Diagnostics at:

We track threats in orbit to protect the nation. The most lethal enemies are microscopic.

Precision is not just about seeing the external threat. It is about targeting the internal failure.

THE CELLULAR ARCHITECT

Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is moving medicine from management to resolution.

For decades, treating diabetes meant blunt force. Daily insulin injections that manage the symptom but ignore the cause.

Avant is building the surgical alternative.

The technology is direct. Therapeutic cells are protected from immune rejection while producing insulin on demand. The patient transitions from dependency to autonomy.

The precision doctrine applies equally to aging. On November 18, the company secured an exclusive license



Klotho is the longevity protein that declines with age. By engineering cells to produce it on demand, Avant is targeting the fundamental mechanism of biological decay.

The market sees a tech ticker. The reality is a biotech platform engineering the two most valuable outcomes in healthcare: a life without insulin and a life extended.

The disconnect is structural. Diabetes affects 537 million people globally. Aging affects everyone. Avant is positioning at the intersection of both markets with a single delivery platform.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc. at:

We can engineer the cell to function. But in oncology, the deadliest threat is the one the immune system cannot see.

Cellular architecture is meaningless if the defense mechanism is blind to the target.

THE TUMOR ILLUMINATOR

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) is solving the blindness of the immune system.

Most cancer drugs fail because tumors are "cold." They cloak themselves from the body's natural defenses, rendering multi-billion dollar immunotherapies useless.

Oncolytics provides the flare. Its lead asset, pelareorep, infects cancer cells and signals the immune system to attack. It turns the lights on.

Recently the company announced alignment with the FDA

The target is pancreatic cancer. One of the deadliest, most invisible indications in medicine.

The data is blunt. In Phase 2, the treatment nearly doubled survival rates compared to historical standards. This is not incremental improvement. This is a functional shift in outcome.

Big Pharma is watching because their blockbuster franchises face a patent cliff. They need assets that make their old drugs work in new indications.

The logic is direct. Keytruda cannot kill what it cannot find. Pelareorep paints the target. The combination thesis is what generates acquisition premiums.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. at:

Painting the target is only half the mission. To finish it, you need a weapon that cannot miss.

Illumination is step one. Elimination is step two. Once the target is painted, you need a hunter to pull the trigger.

THE CELLULAR HUNTER

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) is engineering the sniper rifle of oncology.

While standard therapies rely on passive immune responses, GT Biopharma builds active hunters called Tri-Specific NK Cell Engagers (TriKEs).

These are protein structures designed to do two things simultaneously: grab a Natural Killer cell and drag it directly to the cancer cell.

No waiting for random collision. No hoping the immune system notices. The engagement is forced. The target is eliminated.

The platform is no longer theoretical. In November, the company advanced to the next dose cohort

This is the moment of truth in biotech. Advancing a cohort means the safety committee has reviewed the human data and cleared the path for higher potency.



They are targeting acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a notoriously aggressive killer. These are patients who have failed standard therapies. The data is not hypothetical. It is clinical fact.

In a field crowded with platforms that only exist in test tubes, GT Biopharma is generating proof in living patients. The hunter is in the field.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for GT Biopharma, Inc. at:

The hunt for invisible value is not limited to biology. It defines the modern resource sector.

The principle of visibility translates from the microscope to the drill rig. The easy discoveries are gone. The future belongs to those who can see through the overburden.

THE HIDDEN VEIN.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) operates on a simple premise: the best gold is no longer on the surface.

In the 19th century, prospectors found gold by stumbling over it. In 2025, you find it by modeling what lies beneath the canopy.

GoldHaven is advancing a high-grade portfolio in Brazil's Juruena Province. This is elephant country. The targets are blind.

On November 12, the company completed its first drill hole

The result was technical confirmation. The drill intercepted a thick saprolite horizon, validating the structural model that guided the rig.

They are not guessing. They are testing a specific geological hypothesis in one of the most prolific mineral belts in South America.

The Western Target sits within a structural corridor that has produced multiple gold deposits in the region. The geology is favorable. The grade potential is high.

The market treats exploration as a lottery. GoldHaven treats it as a science. By using data to strip away geological noise, they are making the invisible vein visible.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

...

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet media Corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet Media Corp. ("BAY"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Specifically, readers should be aware that Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., Avant Technologies Inc., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., GT Biopharma, Inc., and Avant Technologies Inc. are or have been commercial clients of MIQ, Baystreet Media Corp. (“BAY”), or their affiliates (entities under common ownership). The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., Avant Technologies Inc., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., GT Biopharma, Inc., and GoldHaven Resources Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. Regarding Avant Technologies Inc., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., GT Biopharma, Inc., and GoldHaven Resources Corp., while the technical information contained herein is derived from official regulatory filings and news releases previously approved by the issuers' designated Qualified Persons, this specific publication has not been independently reviewed, verified, or approved by those issuers. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

On November 4, the company executed a hard pivot into regenerative medicine with the