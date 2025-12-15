UK Mps Warn Boe Regulations Could Drive Innovation Abroad

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) UK Parliament Urges Reconsideration of Stablecoin Regulations to Foster Innovation

A bipartisan group of UK lawmakers, including former Defence Secretary Sir Gavin Williamson and Lord Hart, have called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to review the Bank of England's proposed regulations for systemic stablecoins. Their joint letter warns that the current framework could hinder innovation and push capital offshore, risking the UK's position as a leader in digital asset development.



Lawmakers warn that the Bank of England's stablecoin regulations could stifle innovation and drive activity abroad.

The current proposals include restrictive limits and requirements that may favor offshore stablecoins like USDC and USDT.

Stablecoins are increasingly integral to the digital economy, yet UK regulation risks fragmenting the market. The UK's approach may overstate risks and undercut its ambitions to be a global hub for digital assets.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: none

Sentiment: Cautiously critical

Price impact: Neutral, as regulatory uncertainty persists without immediate market reactions

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold, given the ongoing regulatory developments and uncertain regulatory environment in the UK.

Market context: The UK's regulatory stance is diverging from more accommodating approaches elsewhere, putting its digital economy ambitions at risk.

Regulatory Concerns and Industry Response

Members of the UK Parliament express concern that the Bank of England's proposed regulatory regime for systemic stablecoins may lead to restrictions incompatible with current market realities. The proposals, which include temporary holding limits of 20,000 pounds ($26,500) per individual and broader restrictions for businesses, aim to limit exposure but may inadvertently deter innovation.

The regulation requires issuers to keep at least 40% of reserves as unremunerated deposits at the Bank of England and up to 60% in short-term UK government debt. Industry leaders argue these measures are overly restrictive. Asher Tan, CEO of CoinJar, emphasized that such caps hinder the functionality of stablecoins, warning this could push activity into more flexible jurisdictions.

Jakob Kronbichler, CEO of Clearpool, highlighted that stablecoins are now critical infrastructure for payments, capital markets, and on-chain credit, asserting that treating them as experimental products stifles progress. The lawmakers contend that the UK's current approach, which restricts wholesale use and imposes caps, risks only marginalizing the UK's digital asset ecosystem in favor of offshore providers.

Comparison with Global Approaches

Compared to the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which governs euro and asset-referenced tokens without overly limiting stablecoins, the UK's proposals are more restrictive, potentially limiting the scale and scope of stablecoin use within the country. Meanwhile, the US's recent GENIUS Act supports large-scale payments and settlements without stringent caps, positioning North America as a more open environment for stablecoins.

The lawmakers warn that if the UK's regulations remain overly conservative, activity will relocate overseas, diminishing London's global influence in the digital economy. This regulatory divergence highlights the importance of crafting balanced policies that protect consumers without stifling technological advancement.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.