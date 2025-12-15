School National Hockey Tournament: Kupwara Boy Selected for School Nationals

Srinagar- A young hockey player from Kupwara has been selected to represent Jammu and Kashmir at the upcoming School National Hockey Tournament, highlighting growing grassroots talent in the region.

Hanan Nazir, an Under-14 player from the Khelo India Hockey Centre (KIHC), Kulangam, will participate in the national-level tournament scheduled to be held at Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh from December 22 to 27, 2025.

Officials said Nazir's selection reflects consistent training and performance at the Khelo India centre. The player credited his coach, Reebu Hassan, for her guidance and support, which he said played a key role in his development and discipline.

Sports officials said the selection is a proud moment for Kupwara and is expected to inspire more young athletes in the district to take up hockey and compete at higher levels.