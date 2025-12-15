President Of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov Meets With Japanese Ambassador Ryuichi Hirano

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bishkek, Ryuichi Hirano, on December 15, on the occasion of presenting his credentials, and congratulated him on the start of his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The Head of State noted that Kyrgyzstan considers Japan a close friend and important partner, emphasizing that friendly relations between the two countries continue to strengthen year by year.

He stated that over the years of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Japan, a solid and effective framework of collaboration has been formed. Long-term initiatives are being implemented, and high-level bilateral contacts allow for the regular expansion and updating of priority areas of partnership.

Japarov expressed confidence that the ambassador's work will contribute to the further deepening of Kyrgyz-Japanese relations and the launch of new mutually beneficial projects.

In turn, Hirano thanked the president for the hospitality and highlighted the high level of mutual understanding and partnership between the two countries.

He also conveyed warm greetings to the President of Kyrgyzstan from Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, emphasizing their readiness to host the Head of State on a visit to Japan in the near future.

The Ambassador further noted that with active cooperation and support from the leadership of both countries, Japanese-Kyrgyz cooperation is expected to develop dynamically in the near future and take on new substance.