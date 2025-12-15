Digital Dental Diagnosis And Treatment Services Market To Grow At 12.56% CAGR, Reaching USD 4.56 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market size is valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2026 and is predicted to hit around USD 4.56 billion by 2035, rising at a 12.56% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2025?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market, due to growth in the adoption of advanced dental technologies. At the same time, the presence of the advanced healthcare sector also increased the use of digital dental diagnosis and treatment services. The growth in healthcare funding enhanced their innovations as well as the

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Rapidly in the Market in 2025?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market during the forecast period, due to growing dental awareness. Moreover, the expanding healthcare infrastructure is also increasing the adoption of digital dental diagnosis and treatment services, which are backed by government initiatives and private investments. The growing cosmetic dentistry is also increasing its use, promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By service type/offering analysis

Why Did the Chairside Digital Diagnosis & Treatment Services Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By service type/offering, the chairside digital diagnosis & treatment services segment led the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, driven by their immediate results. Moreover, they also offer faster decision-making and real-time visualization, which enhanced patient outcomes.

By service type/offering, the remote/teledentistry diagnosis & treatment planning segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time, driven by its improved accessibility. Moreover, their affordability, remote monitoring, and diagnosis are also increasing their demand.

By technology/modality analysis

Which Technology/Modality Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By technology/modality, the intraoral scanning (IOS)+3D model services segment held the dominating share of the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, driven by enhanced accuracy. Additionally, they also offer faster treatment options with reduced results, which has increased their use.

By technology/modality, the 3D printing segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time, as it offers personalized restorations. They also offer quick production and affordable solutions, where the use of biocompatible materials is increasing their acceptance rates.

By clinical application analysis

What Made Restorative Dentistry the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2024?

By clinical application, the restorative dentistry segment dominated the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, due to a growth in dental caries. This increased the use of digital dental diagnosis and treatment services, which enhanced their use for filling, crown, and intraoral scanners.

By clinical application, the orthodontics segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time, due to increasing demand for clear aligners. Moreover, growing adoption of teledentistry is increasing the use of virtual check-in, which is increasing patient convenience.

By delivery model analysis

How the In-Clinic Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By delivery model, the in-clinic segment led the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, as it offered advanced equipment. At the same time, they also delivered accurate and controlled diagnosis and treatment services, which increased the patients' reliance on them.

By delivery model, the fully remote/teledentistry+delivery segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, driven by growing virtual care platforms. The growing smartphone penetration is also increasing the use of various apps for a wide range of dental services.

By customer/end-user analysis

Why Did the Private Dental Clinics & Group Practices Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By customer/end-user, the private dental clinics & group practices segment dominated the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, driven by the presence of skilled professionals. They also offered advanced digital technologies, where their focus on patient care also increased their preference.

By customer/end-user, the orthodontics clinics & clear aligner providers segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the upcoming years, driven by increasing demand for removable

By integration/workflow stage analysis

How the End-To-End Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By integration/workflow stage, the end-to-end segment led the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, as it offered a seamless workflow. At the same time, it also reduced errors and offered faster treatments with improved accuracy, which in turn promoted their use.

By integration/workflow stage, the fabrication only segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, driven by increasing demand for personalized dental prosthetics. Moreover, they are also providing same-day dentistry, which is attracting patients, driving the demand for aligners and restorations.

Recent Developments in the Market



In November 2025, the launch of a new website that is and opening of a newly renovated dental office offering the latest advancements in digital dentistry and implant restoration was announced by Premier Dental Implants & Prosthodontics. In May 2025, FDA 510(k) clearance was granted to the Second Opinion 3D, developed by Pearl, making it the first and only dental AI company offering both 2D and 3D dental radiologic image analysis.

Digital Dental Diagnosis and Treatment Service Market List



Institut Straumann AG

Carestream Health, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Invoclar Vivadent AG

KaVo Dental

Henry Schein, Inc.

Roland DG Corporation

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Desktop Health (Desktop Metal)

Carestream Dental LLC

3Shape A/S

GC Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. Vatech Co., Ltd.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type / Offering



Chairside Digital Diagnosis & Treatment Services

Intraoral scanning + immediate CAD visualization

Chairside milling & same-day restorations (CEREC-style)

Lab-connected Digital Treatment Services (clinic → lab workflows)

Remote / Teledentistry Diagnosis & Treatment Planning

AI-assisted Diagnostic Reporting Services

Guided Surgery & Implant Planning Services (digital planning + guides)

3D Print-on-Demand Dental Prosthetics Services Software-as-a-Service (treatment planning subscriptions)



By Technology / Modality



Intraoral Scanning (IOS) + 3D Model Services

CAD/CAM Design & Milling Service

CBCT / 3D Imaging Diagnostic Services

3D Printing (resins, surgical guides, provisional restorations)

AI / ML Diagnostic & Treatment-planning Engines

Virtual/AR treatment visualization (patient-facing) Digital Impression / Cloud Storage & Data Services



By Clinical Application



Restorative Dentistry (crowns, bridges, inlays/onlays)

Orthodontics (clear aligner workflows, digital setup)

Implantology (planning, guides, immediate provisional)

Prosthodontics & Full-arch Rehab

Endodontics (diagnostic imaging, guided access)

Periodontics (3D bone evaluation, planning) Preventive & Diagnostic Screenings (AI caries detection)



By Delivery Model



In-clinic (fully integrated chairside workflows)

Practice owns scanners + milling/printing or connects to local lab

Cloud/Lab-connected Model (scan → remote lab/manufacturer)

Fully Remote / Teledentistry + Delivery (scan-upload → remote plan → ship)

Hybrid SaaS + Managed Service (software + outsourced fabrication) Platform marketplaces (scan marketplaces / on-demand services)

By Customer / End-User



Private Dental Clinics & Group Practices

Dental Laboratories (outsourced CAD/CAM & 3D print services)

Orthodontic Clinics & Clear Aligner Providers

Hospitals & Academic Dental Centers

Dental Service Platforms / Marketplaces Mobile / Pop-up Dentistry Providers

By Integration / Workflow Stage



End-to-End (scan → plan → produce → deliver)

Scan & Diagnostic only (imaging + reporting)

Planning only (digital treatment plans, surgical guides)

Fabrication only (3D print/milling shops) Post-op monitoring & digital recalls



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

