MOT Announces Suspension Of Maritime Navigation In Doha Area

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Monday called upon maritime vessel owners, be they individuals or companies, to suspend maritime navigation as well as maritime vessel leasing (tourist, recreational, fishing, jet skis, and similar vessels) in the Doha area, specifically from Hamad International Airport (HIA) to Sheraton Doha Hotel.

This comes as part of national measures to support public safety and security, coinciding with Qatar National Day celebrations.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that this directive will be in effect from 6am on Tuesday, Dec. 16, through 8am on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. The Ministry urged everyone to fully adhere to the issued instructions to ensure the success of the National Day events.