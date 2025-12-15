Explore Authors Magazine Releases Its Recommended List Of Hot New Fiction And Nonfiction Books To Read In 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Beauties and Her Beast by A.J. Hughes, shares the enchanting story of two beautiful sisters who become prisoners of two beasts who hope the ladies can break a terrible curse. Anicale Press, 9780999896747.

In a dystopian future where humans are isolated from one another, a young man joins the resistance for freedom and falls in love in the futuristic sci-fi thriller, Two Days After Tomorrow by Steve Sanow. Gilgal Publishing, 979-8218692889

Former Wisconsin Badger basketball player and college basketball coach, Freddie Owens shares his inspiring journey from Stark Park to championship in his uplifting and inspiring memoir, Echoes of Stark Park. Legacy Pathway Press, 9798218837327

A young law school graduate finds himself on a farm instead of a courtroom in the gripping character-driven drama, Life Altered, by retired attorney, and prolific author J.B. Millhollin. GreyPlace Books, 9798295400759

The Raven Chronicles: Darkhaven by Anthony D. Butler continues with Book 3. The fantasy series follows Raven as she tries to rescue her mother amid draining magic, and the threat of an immortal king, in this exciting fantasy series. Knightmajic Publishing, 979-8-9883348-4-2

Joseph William Rucker's memoir, One Pocket shares his inspiring journey to becoming a surgeon and how a mother's love and his grandfather's guidance helped him overcome injustice to achieve his goals. EstherRomy Publishing, 979-8-9940306-1-5 (COMING SOON)

In Prime Suspect by Scott J. Rolle, an ambitious Assistant D.A. must investigate the death of a congressman's daughter, hoping to launch his fledgling career. However, his boss has other ideas, hoping to thwart the young attorney's ambitions in this intense thriller suspense. Devonscott Press, 979-8993192918

Anita Boseman's lovely literary fiction, Farr Cottage: Back from America tells the story of a young lady who must live with a distant relative in England as his ward, until she is thirty years or finds a husband, in order to inherit the estate left by her father. (COMING SOON)

G.V. Jones's Reinventing You: Unlock Your Potential takes the reader on a transformative journey in an essential guide to career reinvention. Designed to inspire and empower, it focuses on adaptability, self-discovery, goal setting, and personal branding. (COMING SOON).

Elizabeth Barton: The Nun Who Defied a King by A. Allan Chibi, offers a fictional recounting of the real-life story of a 16th century nun whose dire prophecies of calamity, won followers and enemies alike in this gripping, historical fiction. 978-1-0699166-0-0

Jeffrey Carrier follows his gripping 2024 memoir, Things I Never Told My Father, with a collection of captivating short stories, in Coal Dust on Purple Asters.

Prolific playwright Edward Kenny releases a comprehensive collection of stage plays in Bluebird Librettos, a must-have collection for the theater. Bluebird-Publishing, 979-8-9859987-3-3

In Omega Rose: Book I of the Omega Rose Trilogy by. J.R. Marzolf, a global drama spirals out of an ancient secret into a fast-paced, modern world infused with cybercrime, genetic manipulation, and mind control in this gripping sci-fi thriller.

Foie Gras to Jello, world renown chef, Christopher Mihy, chronicles his gripping up-and-down journey that spans across the world from France to the USA in this enjoyable memoir about his life. Chlamijam Publishing, 9798999261809

In Ticket to Romance, on the morning of his wedding, a man is drawn back to a train ride that forever changed his life in this heartwarming slow-burn romance by Thanh Nguyen. FlyEagles, 979-8349641404

Life, death, and one man's obsession with the truth and vengeance unearths a stunning secret in the riveting futuristic sci-fi, Black Hole Suns and Revelations by Aaron A. A. Smith. Lobsterkreativ, 978-1737247715

An Ember and A Drop in Time by Steven Shelton, in 1980s southern Kentucky lessons are learned when a young man faces cultural and social challenges in this uplifting coming-of-age journey of self-discovery.

Embark on a transformative journey with The Pot of Life: The Ultimate Path to Purpose Fulfillment, by Erkenwald C. Apuri. This insightful and inspirational guide truly demystifies the age-old quest for divine purpose and meaning. HOLISTIC ESSENCE PRESS, 978-1-9191984-0-8

In Looks that Kill by Lee Gemmill, a wounded soul becomes the main character of a brutal serial killer's game of cat and mouse in this intense thriller. Cottingham McMasters Publishing House LLC, 978-1958019351

A respected international agent must track down a secret organization that hunts on the playgrounds of billionaires and the beautiful in, Pulse of the Panthers by Colby Swan. NeptuneSkyBooks, 9798993072005

An adopted young girl from India struggling to adjust to her new life in America, connects to a spirit whose previous life mirrors her own, in the gripping mystery, Apparition by Lawrence Terra. Feeding Tree Publishing 9798218758448

The Roads to Destiny by James R. Trammell follows the stories of Scottish immigrant's early frontier life, and their spiritual journey to understanding their purpose in this inspirational fiction.

I Found You Wanting, a poetry book by Ogechukwu Umeh shares deep, explorative poems on life, love, and "the quiet voice within us" - a reflection of inner-self. Jumeo Press, 979-8218735937

in One Chance by James Chamberlain, a man down on his luck is given a second chance when a mysterious portal opens, rescuing him in a time of need. Johazi Books, 9798993531601

The Rum and Coke Outfit by Mario J. Pabon follows the derided 1949 all-Puerto Rican 65th Infantry, who must not only survive, but prove themselves to the U.S. military.

In the Wanderer by Stuart Lyle, a young lady takes on a much older mentor who teaches her to unharness her true powers in this epic medieval fantasy adventure.

The fantasy saga continues B.G. Ridge's intriguing follow-up fantasy adventure, Sins of Ei8ht. A hero must betray his morals when he is tasked with stopping a dark force in this magical tale.

Bastard Soldier, Earnest Medic by Michael Plotkowski follows a man who finds himself and his purpose after joining the military, in this humorous and uplifting story.

Poems of a Lady: A Book of Poetry by P.J. Ralls shares beautiful and inspiring poetry about her deep connection and care of a traumatized horse called Lady and helping her overcoming trauma. Whispering Willow Books, 979-8218769598