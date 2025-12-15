Stalin Slams Centre's Move To Rename And Restructure MGNREGS, Warns BJP Of Public Backlash

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of systematically dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), a flagship programme that has played a key role in rural poverty alleviation across India.

In a strongly worded statement posted on social media platform X, the Chief Minister condemned the Centre's proposed move to rename and restructure the scheme, calling it an ideological assault on both Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and the rights of rural workers.

Stalin alleged that the BJP government, driven by what he described as“deep-seated hostility” towards the Father of the Nation, is attempting to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and replace it with what he termed an "unpronounceable Sanskritised, North Indian name" - reportedly the Viksit Bharat Rojgar and Awas Yojana. He said this renaming exercise was not merely symbolic but reflected a broader attempt to dilute the spirit of the programme.

The Chief Minister also expressed serious concern over proposed changes to the funding pattern. He pointed out that MGNREGS was originally implemented with 100 per cent financial support from the Union government, but under the new proposal, the Centre intends to limit its contribution to just 60 per cent.

Such a move, Stalin warned, would severely weaken the scheme and burden states that are already investing heavily in social welfare.

Another major issue highlighted by Stalin was what he called the "punishment of success". He said Tamil Nadu, which has made significant strides in reducing rural poverty, is now being penalised for its achievements.

As a state categorised as having lower poverty levels, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive reduced benefits under the revised framework, depriving eligible rural workers of much-needed employment opportunities.

The MGNREGS, introduced in 2005, has been instrumental in providing guaranteed employment through works related to water conservation, land development, rural roads, and livestock-related infrastructure.

Stalin stressed that the scheme had helped lift crores of people out of poverty and enabled them to live with dignity.

Drawing a parallel with earlier policy reversals, the Chief Minister warned the Centre that public resistance would once again prevail.

"Just as you were forced to retreat on the three farm laws and the caste-based census, the people will certainly compel you to step back from this attempt to destroy MGNREGS," he said.

Stalin urged the Union government to immediately withdraw the proposed Viksit Bharat – Guarantee Scheme for Employment and Livelihood, cautioning that failure to do so would invite the "wrath of the people" across the country.