Colabor Group Inc. Provides Corporate Update
| Yanick Blanchard
Interim Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1782
...
| Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel.: 450-449-0026 ext. 1180
Forward -Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities law, including statements regarding the contemplated strategic alternatives, potential filing under creditor protection laws, and statements about the Company's belief and expectations and other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking information, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as“may”;“will”;“should”;“expect”;“plan”;“anticipate”;“believe”;“intend”;“estimate”;“predict”;“potential”;“continue”;“foresee”;“ensure” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Refer in particular to section 2.2“Development Strategies and Outlook” of the Company's MD&A. While Management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Colabor currently expects. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to section 7“Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company's MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Colabor and future events and results, may vary significantly from what Management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release, information representing Colabor's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), which are subject to change after such date. While Management may elect to do so, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment