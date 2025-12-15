Bronchiectasis Market To Show Remarkable Growth Trends From 2024 To 2034, Delveinsight Reports Insmed, Zambon, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Bronchiectasis Companies in the market include - Insmed, Zambon, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Syntara, and others.

DelveInsight's “Bronchiectasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Bronchiectasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bronchiectasis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Bronchiectasis, offering comprehensive insights into the Bronchiectasis revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Bronchiectasis statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Bronchiectasis therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Bronchiectasis clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Bronchiectasis treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Bronchiectasis space.

Some of the key facts of the Bronchiectasis Market Report:



The Bronchiectasis market size was valued ~USD 1,581.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 13.7% during the study period (2020-2034).

In 2023, the Bronchiectasis market in the US was valued at around USD 740.9 million, representing roughly 47% of the total 7MM market revenue.

In 2023, the Bronchiectasis market in the EU4 and the UK was estimated at approximately USD 772.5 million. Within this region, the UK held the largest market at around USD 310.5 million, followed by Spain with roughly USD 199.4 million and Italy with nearly USD 126.3 million.

In 2023, the Bronchiectasis market in Japan was valued at approximately USD 67.9 million. In 2023, bronchodilators held the largest share of the Bronchiectasis market among the 7MM, generating approximately USD 1,096.8 million in revenue.



Key Bronchiectasis Companies: Insmed, Zambon, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Syntara, and others

Key Bronchiectasis Therapies: Brensocatib, Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb), FASENRA (benralizumab), CHF6333, Itepekimab (SAR440340), BI 1291583, AZLI, mannitol, and others

The Bronchiectasis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Bronchiectasis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Bronchiectasis market dynamics.

According to DelveInsight's epidemiology model, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB in the 7MM were around 1,028,651 in 2023. This figure is expected to grow throughout 2024–2034, fueled by rising awareness, broader screening efforts, and improvements in diagnostic methods.

In 2023, the US reported the largest number of diagnosed prevalent NCFB cases at roughly 380,711, whereas France had the lowest count, with about 37,576 cases.

Within the EU4 and the UK, the UK recorded the highest diagnosed prevalent NCFB cases in 2023 at about 224,976, followed by Spain with around 149,236 cases and Italy with nearly 89,584 cases.

In 2023, across the EU4 and the UK, severity-specific diagnosed prevalent NCFB cases included roughly 235,481 moderate cases, about 163,649 severe cases, and approximately 152,230 mild cases.

In the UK in 2023, gender-specific diagnosed NCFB cases included an estimated 130,486 females and roughly 94,490 males.

In Japan in 2023, most etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent NCFB cases were linked to“other pathogens,” representing about 46,600 cases.

In 2023, Japan reported around 96,580 diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB across the 7MM. In 2023, within the 7MM, the US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis cases at approximately 41,566, whereas Japan reported the lowest, with just 59 cases.

Bronchiectasis Overview

Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung condition in which the bronchial tubes become permanently widened, thickened, and damaged, making it difficult for the lungs to clear mucus effectively. This buildup of mucus leads to recurrent infections, inflammation, persistent cough, and breathing difficulties.

It can develop due to repeated lung infections, underlying immune disorders, genetic conditions like cystic fibrosis, or unknown causes (idiopathic). Early diagnosis and treatment help manage symptoms and prevent disease progression.

Bronchiectasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Bronchiectasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Bronchiectasis

Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Bronchiectasis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Bronchiectasis

Bronchiectasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Bronchiectasis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Bronchiectasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Bronchiectasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Bronchiectasis Therapies and Key Companies



Brensocatib: Insmed/AstraZeneca

Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb): Zambon

FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca

CHF6333: Chiesi Farmaceutici

Itepekimab (SAR440340): Sanofi

BI 1291583: Boehringer Ingelheim

AZLI: Gilead Sciences mannitol: Syntara

Bronchiectasis Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and increasing awareness of bronchiectasis.

Advancements in diagnostic techniques, enabling earlier and more accurate detection.

Growth in treatment options, including inhaled therapies and biologics.

Increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic lung conditions. Rising investments by pharmaceutical companies in research and development for novel therapies.

Bronchiectasis Market Barriers



High treatment costs and limited reimbursement in some regions.

Low disease awareness among general physicians, leading to underdiagnosis or misdiagnosis.

Limited availability of advanced therapies in emerging markets.

Variability in patient response to current treatments. Stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of new drugs and biologics.

Scope of the Bronchiectasis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Bronchiectasis Companies: Insmed, Zambon, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Syntara, and others

Key Bronchiectasis Therapies: Brensocatib, Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb), FASENRA (benralizumab), CHF6333, Itepekimab (SAR440340), BI 1291583, AZLI, mannitol, and others

Bronchiectasis Therapeutic Assessment: Bronchiectasis current marketed and Bronchiectasis emerging therapies

Bronchiectasis Market Dynamics: Bronchiectasis market drivers and Bronchiectasis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Bronchiectasis Market Access and Reimbursement

