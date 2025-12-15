Music Beats Cancer & The Residence Yacht Club Announce Holiday Celebration To Unite Innovators, Supporters, And Advocates In The Fight Against Cancer

MENAFN - GetNews)



Miami Beach, Fla. - December 15, 2025 - Music Beats Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering the public to support breakthrough cancer-fighting innovations, announced today its upcoming Holiday Celebration on December 19 at Monty's Sunset in South Beach, Miami, hosted in collaboration with The Residence Yacht Club. The celebration will feature exclusive guests, a silent auction, live music by Brothers of Others, and a DJ performance by DJ E-RAY.

The evening is designed to bring together entrepreneurs, scientists, philanthropists, patient advocates, artists, and supporters for a warm, community-building event centered around connection, storytelling, and meaningful impact.

The yachting community is uniquely positioned to make a difference. This is a community that values connection, discovery and living life to its fullest. By bringing this spirit to causes like advancing cancer innovation, they help fuel progress where it's needed most. Their leadership shows that luxury and purpose can move in tandem to make real change. With cancer research facing unprecedented federal cuts and early-stage biomedical innovators struggling to survive the toughest, most underfunded stage of development, the celebration aims to highlight the human and scientific challenges behind developing the next generation of lifesaving treatments.

“This gathering is more than a holiday event; it's a moment for innovators and supporters to meet face-to-face and build the trust and understanding that drives progress,” said Dr. Mona S. Jhaveri, founder of Music Beats Cancer.“Breakthroughs don't happen in isolation. They happen when communities come together to champion new ideas, especially at a time when so many promising technologies are at risk.”

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet several biotech innovators whose cancer-fighting technologies are currently being supported through the Music Beats Cancer platform.

Date: December 19, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Monty's Sunset - 300 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Hosts: Music Beats Cancer & The Residence Yacht Club Capacity: Limited to 250 guests



Attendees can RSVP by scanning the QR code on the event flyer or using the link provided by Music Beats Cancer. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spot early due to limited capacity.

“By bringing together those touched by cancer and those working tirelessly to defeat it, we hope to spark conversations that inspire support, collaboration, and hope,” added Jhaveri.

For all media inquiries, please contact David Watkins, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, via email at .... To RSVP, please contact ....