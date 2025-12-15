Poland's Foreign Ministry Comments On Zelensky's Upcoming Visit To Warsaw

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on Monday in Brussels, ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, by Marcin Bosacki, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Ukrinform reports, with reference to PAP.

“Of course, it is good that after almost half a year of Karol Nawrocki's presidency, he will hold direct talks with the President of Ukraine. Prime Minister Donald Tusk is in constant and frequent contact with President Zelensky. I believe that such contact will take place this time as well,” Bosacki said.

According to him, Poland supports Ukraine - a country that has suffered a brutal and bloody attack by aggressive Russia not only for moral reasons,“but also for the sake of, or even primarily, Polish interests.”

He noted that Ukraine's defeat in the war against Russia would be a“strategic nightmare” for Poland.

Bosacki stressed that the European Union must find a way by the end of the year to finance Ukraine for the next year.

“This issue must be resolved one way or another,” the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Poland emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will take part today in a meeting in Berlin of EU leaders with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: Office of the President