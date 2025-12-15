Bp And ADA University Celebrate Successful Completion Of Major Social Initiative

MENAFN - AzerNews) bp today announced the successful completion of a social initiative jointly implemented with ADA University and ADA University Foundation in Ganja and Gazakh,reports.

An event was held at ADA University, Gazakh Centre, on 13 December to mark this achievement.

The project aimed to strengthen teachers' capacity to recognise and address mental health challenges among schoolchildren, contributing to the prevention of more serious mental health crises.

The overall goal of the project was to equip teachers with the necessary skills to recognise early signs of mental health challenges in children and provide initial support and early intervention.

As part of the project, a comprehensive training programme was developed for schoolteachers on identifying mental health issues and applying early intervention tools. Throughout the year, this 40-hour training programme was delivered to approximately 60 schoolteachers from regional schools, enhancing their understanding of mental health issues, child psychology, and emotional well-being.

The programme was structured into four groups of 15–20 teachers each, with the training for each group lasting for two months and combining offline and online weekend sessions.

The project also enabled the establishment of teacher support networks to foster peer learning and continuous development, enabling teachers to share experiences and challenges in addressing mental health issues.

Addressing the event, Khalid Rajabov, bp's head of social investment for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye region, said:“We are proud to support initiatives that make a real difference in communities. Mental health is a critical aspect of children's well-being. This initiative has laid the foundation for early mental health intervention in schools across the region, creating a network of trained educators who can identify challenges before they escalate. By fostering awareness and equipping teachers with the right tools and knowledge, we intended to contribute to healthier learning environments and long-term community well-being.”

Natig Hajiyev, ADA University Foundation president, said:“This project reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening business–education collaboration and contributing to meaningful social responsibility initiatives. We sincerely thank bp for its continuous partnership and for bringing greater purpose and added value to our shared efforts. We remain eager to advance this collaboration further and to reach new levels of impact together.”

The project was implemented by the ADA University Foundation. bp's contribution to the project is 240,488 AZN ($141,464).