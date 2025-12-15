Ph.D. Student in Asian Languages and Cultures, University of California, Los Angeles

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Xianda Huang is a scholar specializing in modern China and East Asia. He is a PhD student in the Department of Asian Languages and Cultures at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a 2024–25 Fox International Fellow at Yale University.

He earned his B.A. in Economics and Chinese Literature from Vanderbilt University in 2022 and his M.A. in East Asian Studies from Yale University in 2024. Stressing the importance of transcending boundaries, his research explores how pop music and culture have served as a tool of soft power in both international and domestic politics in mid-to late-20th-century China. His work has appeared in the Journal of East Asian Studies, ANU Reporter, The Conversation (US), People's Daily, China Cultural Daily, etc.

–present Fox International Fellow, Yale University

2024 Yale University, East Asian Studies

ExperienceEducation