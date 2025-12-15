Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-15 09:07:11
  • Professor of Business and Society, University of Galway
Profile Articles Activity

Kate Kenny is full Professor of Business and Society at University of Galway. Her books include: Regulators of Last Resort: Whistleblowers, the Limits of the Law and the Power of Partnerships (Cambridge University Press, forthcoming 2025), Perspectives on Whistleblowing: Cases and Theories (Bristol University Press, forthcoming 2025, with I. Munro and M. Fotaki), Whistleblowing: Toward a New Theory (Harvard University Press, 2019), The Whistleblowing Guide (Wiley Business, 2019, with W. Vandekerckhove and M. Fotaki).

Professor Kenny's research has informed advice guides from international organisations including global professional accountancy body ACCA, Transparency International, ActionAid, and United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), and cited in publications by the World Bank, EuroCadres and Parliament of Australia. She has held research fellowships at Cambridge University's Judge Business School, and the Edmond J. Safra Lab at Harvard University.

Experience
  • 2018–present Professor of Business and Society, University of Galway
  • 2017–2018 Professor of Management and Organization Studies, Queen's University Belfast
  • 2013–2017 Reader in Management, Queen's University Belfast
  • 2009–2013 Lecturer, School of Political Science and Sociology, University of Galway
  • 2007–2009 University Lecturer, Judge Business School, Cambridge University
Education
  • 2007 Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, PhD

