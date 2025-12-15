Celebrate The 25Th AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented By Royal Canin On ABC This December 28Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canine Competitors Shine as Thousands Vie for the Title of National Champion

NEW YORK and ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 25th annual AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin® will air as a three-hour special on the ABC television network on December 28th, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET. The show features thousands of dogs from around the nation and 20 countries competing for the coveted title of America's National Champion.



“We're excited to bring this milestone event to ABC viewers nationwide,” said Gina M. DiNardo, Show Chairperson and AKC President and CEO.“Our exhibitors' dedication and passion for their dogs and for the sport are truly unparalleled, and we can't wait for that to shine through on screen on December 28.”

Leading the broadcast are AKC President and CEO, Gina DiNardo, noted sportscaster Carolyn Manno, and AKC's own Bill Ellis. The 25th AKC National Championship is the largest dog show in North America, with 5,557 dogs entered in Conformation from 50 states and Washington, DC, and all around the world. That, combined with competitions in Agility, Obedience, Rally, the National Owner-Handled Series Finals, AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes. and junior competitions, brings the total entries to 9,162. Dogs will compete for multiple titles across various events, with the owner of the Best in Show winner receiving $50,000.



“Royal Canin knows the dedication it takes to be the best in show from providing tailored nutrition, to supporting your dog on and off the show floor,” said Don MacIntosh, vice president of the professional division at Royal Canin North America.“We are excited to celebrate these canine athletes and their handlers at the 2025 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin and look forward to audiences witnessing the action on ABC.”

Award-winning company B Live Productions will once again produce the TV broadcast and livestream.

